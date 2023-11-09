Donald Eugene Lathrum, 88, Gardner, Kansas passed away Friday, November 3, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.

Visitation was 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 9, 2023 with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 13310 S. Black Bob Rd, Olathe, Kansas. Burial with Military Honors was at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Food Pantry. The service was live streamed at newhopepca.net Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Donald was born in St. Charles, Iowa on October 31, 1935 to Walter Stephen. and Carrie Muriel (Morse) Lathrum. He graduated from St. Charles High School. Donald was a Veteran of the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division and 101st Airborne Division. He worked for 43 years with Sutherland Lumber Company in various positions. Donald married Vergene Ruth Kongable on August 8, 1958 in Des Moines, Iowa.