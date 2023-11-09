The new restaurant will open at 8725 Bourgade Ave., in the former Gambino’s Pizza spot, south of 87th Street Parkway and east of Maurer Road.

Burg and Barrel , a popular Johnson County eatery known for burgers and craft beer, will open its newest location on Friday.

This is Burg and Barrel’s third location

While it has locations in Overland Park and Leawood, the Lenexa location has a personal meaning to its owners, Jake and Mandy Chappelow.

“I’ve lived in Lenexa for the past 15 years. I love the community aspect and what they’re doing with the growth and we want to be a part of it,” Jake said.

Its menu will include burgers, signature sandwiches like the beer-battered pork loin Big Pig and Chicken Caprese, and sides such as jalapeno ranch wraps, nachos grande and chicken tenders. The restaurant also boasts a rotating selection of craft beers.



“We never have the same [beer] for more than a week,” Jake said.

They aim for a ‘neighborhood’ feel

Part of the reason for Burg and Barrel’s growth comes from it keeping things local.

“All our beef is sourced locally. A lot of our ingredients are sourced locally. We’re really just having that neighborhood bar-and-grill feel, but having those quality ingredients to back it up,” he said.

While the business continues to grow, the Chappelows say they never want to lose that connection to community.

“My wife and I are in these stores constantly and we’ve grown up in the industry,” he said. “We bring back that old-school feel of service and actually taking care of the guest.”

Its owners want to make it about the community

Jake said that when the business started more than a decade ago, he never thought it would be possible to open a hometown location. Since that’s a reality, he wants Burg and Barrel to grow into a go-to spot for Lenexa diners.

“We have a place close by where our kids’ schools, our kids’ baseball teams and everything that’s local [can go]. They have a place they can gather and bring everyone together,” he said.

When people come to the restaurant, the Chappelows said they want people to leave feeling satisfied.

“They can expect a quality meal that’s never going to leave you not fulfilled,” he said.

