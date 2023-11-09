  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Burg and Barrel’s new Lenexa location opening Friday

Burg and Barrel food

Burg and Barrel's signature menu items. Photo via Burg and Barrel Facebook page.

Burg and Barrel, a popular Johnson County eatery known for burgers and craft beer, will open its newest location on Friday.

The new restaurant will open at 8725 Bourgade Ave., in the former Gambino’s Pizza spot, south of 87th Street Parkway and east of Maurer Road.

