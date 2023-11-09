Alva Lester Pugsley, Jr., 83, was born on November 28, 1939, in Ft. Worth, TX. He recently passed away on November 6, 2023.

A Resurrection Celebration to commemorate Alva’s life will be held on November 25, 2023, at Village Presbyterian Church, located at 14895 Antioch Rd. Overland Park, KS 66221, at 2:00 PM. Following the service, a reception will also take place at Village Presbyterian Church.

Alva worked for TWA throughout his professional career.