2 incumbents reelected, 1 loses in USD 232 school board races

USD 232 winning school board candidates from unofficial final results Tuesday, Nov. 7. Clockwise from top left: Chad Philhour, Ashley Spaulding, Anh-Nuyget Nugyen and Stephanie Makalous.

Two incumbents running for the USD 232 school board representing De Soto and parts of Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe have secured reelection. 

In the other races, two newcomers seem poised to take over, with one beating a long-serving board member and the other winning in an open race. 

“I am thrilled for our district in terms of the outcome of this evening’s election,” current school board president and incumbent Ashley Spaulding, one of the victors, said Tuesday, adding that she’s excited to welcome two new members to the school board. 

