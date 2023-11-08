  Juliana Garcia  - 2023 Elections

Stop Rezoning-backed candidates win four seats on Prairie Village City Council

Prairie Village antisemitism defnition

A Prairie Village sign. File photo.

In some of Johnson County’s most-watched general election races this year, Prairie Village candidates backed by the Stop Rezoning group won four city council seats.

A fifth Stop Rezoning-backed candidate remains in a close contest and will need to wait until provisional and mail-in ballots are counted for a final result.

This year, the Prairie Village City Council election was in the spotlight as the 11 candidates vying for six seats were split on the hotly contested housing discussion,  which has divided the city for more than a year.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.