Three Overland Park incumbents out as local elections shake up city council

Overland Park winning candidates from unofficial final results Tuesday, Nov. 7. From left to right and top to bottom are: Holly Grummert, Drew Mitrisin, Richard Borlaza, Greg Riess, Inas Younis and Chris Newlin.

Voters dealt blows to three Overland Park City Council incumbents seeking reelection on Tuesday, opting instead to select two newcomers and a former councilmember to represent them. 

Based on the unofficial election results from the 2023 municipal elections, councilmembers Thomas Carignan, Faris Farassati and Scott Hamblin have lost their reelection bids. Voters in Ward 3, Ward 5 and Ward 6 have elected Richard Borlaza, Inas Younis and Chris Newlin, respectively. 

Additionally, Councilmember Holly Grummert has won her reelection bid, and voters picked Drew Mitrisin to represent them in Ward 2. 

