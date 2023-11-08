Mayoral candidates in Roeland Park, Westwood and some other smaller northeast Johnson County cities also all went unopposed on Nov. 7.

This election included city council races in Fairway, Merriam, Roeland Park and Westwood, as well as a slate of uncontested candidates standing in Mission.

Voters in northeast Johnson County cities went to the polls Tuesday to elect key positions in their local governments.

Here are the candidates who won in northeast Johnson County based on Johnson County Election Office’s unofficial final results.

Fairway

In Ward 1, incumbent Jason Rogers fell to challenger Lee Story, who earned 74% of the vote.

Ward 2 incumbent Jonalan Smith fell to challenger Jerry Williams who won with 64% of the vote.

In Ward 3, incumbent Joseph Levin defeated challenger James Hafner. Levin earned nearly 65% of the vote.

Councilmember Jenna Brofsky ran unopposed in Ward 4.

None of the Fairway candidates immediately responded to the Post’s requests for comment Tuesday night.

Merriam

In the only contested race in Merriam, Ward 2 incumbent Whitney Yadrich defeated challenger Rose Gerringer by earning 56% of the vote.

Gerringer told the Post via email that she is disappointed in the results, but is “not surprised as they reflect similar races in my area.” She said Ward 2 residents “can anticipate additional progressive policies that the current counsel advocates.”

Incumbents Jason Silvers of Ward 1, Bruce Kaldahl of Ward 3 and Staci Chivetta of Ward 4 all ran unopposed.

Silvers told the Post via email that he is honored to have been re-elected by Ward 1. He said his priorities include issues important to residents such as affordable housing, walkability, public safety and responsible economic development.

“I am humbled by the trust that the voters have placed in me and I am committed to serving them to the best of my ability,” Silvers said. “But I can’t represent them without knowing their views which is why i want to encourage them to attend council meetings and contact me on topics that are important to them.”

None of the other Merriam candidates immediately responded to the Post’s request for comment for this story.

Mission

All candidates vying for Mission City Council on Nov. 7 ran unopposed.

That includes newcomers Brian Schmid and Cheryl Carpenter Davis, who are taking over the seats being vacated by Councilmembers Kristin Inman and Ken Davis, respectively.

Schmid told the Post via email that he’s excited that the win is official. His priorities are walkability, elimination of parking minimums for developments and finding “alternate ways to explore progress on” Mission Gateway.

Carpenter Davis said as someone with experience in serving higher education, she recognizes the importance of doing a lot for youth. Still, she said it is important to remember people who are aging in place, and that she looks forward to serving all in the community.

“I am delight to serve the city of Mission,” Carpenter Davis said. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine.”

None of the Mission candidates immediately responded to the Post’s request for comment for this story.

Mission Hills

In Mission Hills, incumbents Andrew Weed and Eden Thorne as well as Gregg Davidson all vied for three at-large seats.

Davidson is taking over the seat being vacated by Councilmember Braden Perry.

No candidates immediately responded to the Post’s request for comment for this story.

Mission Woods

In Mission Woods, current Councilmember Robert Tietze ran for mayor unopposed.

Incumbents Carrol Thomas and Erica Hartley, along with current Mayor Keith Mays, vied for five at-large seats.

Mays told the Post via email that even though only three people filed to run for the five open city council seats, the city relies on write-in campaigns to fill out the governing body. He said he has yet to see the results of that, but he presumes “a couple of people will emerge from that process.”

The elected councilmembers will vote to confirm the write-ins in January, he said.

Roeland Park

In Roeland Park, Mayor Michael Poppa won reelection running unopposed.

There were two contested city council races in Wards 1 and 2.

Incumbent Jan Faidely defeated challenger Stephanie Marriot in Ward 1 with 75% of the vote.

Meanwhile, a race in Ward 2 remained too close to call after Tuesday with incumbent Benjamin Dickens leading community organizer Haile Sims with 51% of the vote compared to Sims’ 48% of the vote.

Dickens told the Post via email that he was unsurprised to see close results because of the commonalities between he and his opponent, who he said ran a good campaign. While he is grateful for his supporters, he said, he wants to hear from residents who wanted a change to understand how he can make their life better in Roeland Park.

“No matter the outcome, I love our city,” Dickens said. “We are a beacon of light in the county and state because we know what it means to truly care for each member of our community.”

Sims said he appreciates the hard work and diligence of the election office and is grateful for the support of his fellow Roeland Park residents throughout the process.

“Currently we are only separated by 11 votes so I will wait to see the results of the provisional and mail-in ballots and then I will respect the final results,” Sims told the Post via email.

Incumbent Miel Castagna-Herrera won her unopposed reelection to a two-year unexpired term serving Ward 4.

Emily Hage went unopposed as she vied for the seat being vacated by Councilmember Trisha Bauer.

Matthew Lero is taking over the Ward 4 seat being vacated by Councilmember Michael Rebne.

No other candidates immediately responded to the Post’s request for comment for this story.

Westwood

In Westwood, Mayor David Waters ran for re-election unopposed.

Waters told the Post via email that he is honored to be able to continue to serve Westwood, and noted improvements to the city over the last few years including navigating a pandemic, bringing a new elementary school, updating 47th Street and working on the Karbank project.

He said this work will continue with the feature park development, part of the Karbank project, as well as in improvements to Rainbow Boulevard and addressing the future of the city hall site.

“I believe these election results — with Holly Wimer and Laura Steele now continuing their great work for our city — indicate that our city is on the right path, and that we are serving our community with our best efforts, and in line with the public’s wishes,” Waters said.

Incumbents Holly Wimer and Laura Steele faced challenger Melinda Garcia for two at-large seats on the city council.

Wimer and Steele won with 47% and 29% of the vote, respectively.

Steele told the Post via email that despite her belief that diversity in leadership and in the election process is important, she thinks residents showed their support for keeping the current governing body consistent to see efficient progress in current projects.

Steele said she is focused on continuing to work with city staff to make Westwood a first-rate city and to approach projects and partnerships proactively, in a way that balances current needs and keeps an eye on the future.

Wimer did not immediately respond to the Post’s Request for comment for this story.

Westwood Hills

Incumbent Mayor Rosemary Podrebarac ran unopposed.

Incumbents David Schmitz, Edward Gogol and Karen Sexton vied for open at-large seats on the city council.

Sexton told the Post via email that the city is please with the re-election of Mayor Podrebarac. As a National Historic District, Sexton said the city is committed to “quality preservation of our infrastructure and our housing inventory.”

“We are also determined to being good stewards to maintain the beautification of our public spaces and entrances,” Sexton said. “Westwood Hills is a safe and caring community for people of all ages.

Similar to Mission Woods, Sexton said the top two write-in candidates will be seated. Sexton said the city has no idea how the more than 50 write-in votes are allocated at this time, but two residents did request to be written in.

No other candidates responded to the Post’s request for comment for this story.