Out of a total of 13,897 ballots cast, just 322 votes separated the candidates on Tuesday.

Unofficial final totals from Tuesday showed Sandifer winning about 51% of the vote to Kemmling’s roughly 49%.

Former city councilmember Mickey Sandifer defeated current councilmember Mike Kemmling to become the city’s next mayor.

All election results are unofficial until the vote canvass at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Sandifer replaces longtime incumbent Distler

Sandifer, who was a city councilmember from 2004 through 2020, will replace longtime incumbent Michelle Distler, who did not run for re-election.

Sandifer ran on a platform uniting city council and addressing residents’ needs after what he saw as a time of turmoil and city staff departures.

“I would like to get the city stabilized and move on from there,” he said.

Kemmling has served as a city councilmember for Ward 2 since 2020. His seat will be up for election in 2025. He ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility and preserving Shawnee neighborhoods from high-density housing.

Sandifer said one of his first priorities will be finding out the biggest needs of residents and working with city council to address them.

“[I want to] get our infrastructure sound and solid and make sure that all of our services are operating and everything’s well,” he said.

During the race, Sandifer’s vision for the city clashed with Kemmling’s, which he often called out on social media. He opposed Kemmling’s opinion on a new sales tax for the Monticello Village Shopping Center as well as Kemmling’s vote against putting a renewal for Parks & Pipes and Pavement on the ballot.

Unofficial final results show Shawnee voters overwhelmingly approved both measures, which continue sales taxes. The 1/8-cent special sales tax funds park improvements, while the 3/8-cent special sales tax funds pavement improvement and maintenance.

Sandifer said that after being away from city council, he is excited to be back on the dais. He said he hopes to represent the city well.

“I’ve been in a service position for many years,” he said. “I’ve been on very many boards, committees and I volunteered for a multitude of things. To be able to continue to serve again, it’s just an incredible opportunity that the people have laid upon me.”

Kemmling could not be reached for comment.

Sierra Whitted wins Ward 1 seat

Newcomer Sierra Whitted defeated incumbent Tammy Thomas. As of Tuesday evening, she took home about 51% of the votes.

The race was the first time Whitted, a lab technician, ran for office in Shawnee. Thomas has served as a councilmember for Ward 1 since 2020.

“I’m honored, amazed, and so proud to be part of a community that put so much work into supporting me. We made this happen. I look forward to being a positive representative for Shawnee,” Whitted wrote on social media.

Jeanie Murphy takes Ward 2 seat

Jeanie Murphy defeated incumbent Eric Jenkins, who has served on the city council since 2015.

Murphy earned about 54% of the votes to Jenkins’s 45%.

“We ran on a consistent message to bring a fresh perspective to the council for the good of all Shawnee,” Murphy wrote on social media. “I’m looking forward to serving the city and to hearing from as many of you as possible.”

Jenkins said while he was surprised by the results, he stands by the results of his two terms in office and looks forward to helping the city in any way he can.

“I certainly have the best hopes for Shawnee and if there’s some way I can help my community, I will continue to do so,” he said.

Incumbent Kurt Knappen keeps Ward 3 seat

Kurt Knappen ran unopposed.

This will be his second term as a city councilmember.

Laurel Burchfield earns Ward 4 seat

Laurel Burchfield, a marketing director for Jewish Family Services defeated Megan Warner, a commercial real estate appraiser, with about 51% of the votes. Burchfield replaces outgoing Councilmember Jill Chalfie, who chose to not run for re-election.

The unofficial results showed a difference of 83 votes.