  Andrew Gaug  - 2023 Elections

Mickey Sandifer defeats Mike Kemmling to become next mayor of Shawnee

Mickey Sandifer

Mickey Sandifer. File photo.

Former city councilmember Mickey Sandifer defeated current councilmember Mike Kemmling to become the city’s next mayor.

Unofficial final totals from Tuesday showed Sandifer winning about 51% of the vote to Kemmling’s roughly 49%.

Out of a total of 13,897 ballots cast, just 322 votes separated the candidates on Tuesday.

