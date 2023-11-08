City council seats in four city wards were also up for grabs. With a new mayor and three new councilmembers, Leawood faces a significant changing of the guard in January.

Unofficial results as of Tuesday night from the Johnson County Election Office show Elkins in the lead for the mayoral seat, succeeding outgoing Mayor Peggy Dunn after her 25 years in the role .

Long-time public servant Marc Elkins has become the unofficial next mayor of the city of Leawood.

Incumbent candidate Lisa Harrison in Ward 3 and newcomer Steven Kaster in Ward 4 will take the city council seats after running unopposed in their respective wards.

All election results are unofficial until the vote canvass at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Two candidates ran in the mayoral race

Elkins faced off against IT developer Steve Hentzen, and took the lead with 57% of the votes.

Elkins currently serves as the chair of the Leawood Planning Commission, which he’s held for the past nine years. Before becoming Planning Commission Chair, he served as a board member on the Pplanning commission and a member of the Leawood Arts Council.

As outgoing Mayor Dunn’s replacement, Elkins said he intends to focus on connecting with homeowners associations in the city and modernizing the city’s development ordinance — especially pertaining to the 135th Street corridor.

On Tuesday night, Elkins told the Post he was “humbled” that Leawood voters had the confidence in him to follow Dunn, and he looks forward to the transition process.

“That process of working for the people of the city and continuing the really high levels of service that we provide to our citizens is the thing I’m looking most forward to,” he said. “While we have all agreed that this was a pivotal election for Leawood because of changes in the city council, I think we’ve got a good institutional knowledge and a good amount of pragmatic common sense that will go into making the decisions we need to make during the next several years.”

Hentzen did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday night.

Alan Sunkel won the Ward 1 race

Alan Sunkel beat opponents Charles Brettell and Matt Peppes for the Ward 1 City Council seat, garnering 53% of the votes by Tuesday night.

A former business owner and mail carrier, Sunkel formed a campaign around wanting to help Leawood residents reap the “many benefits of a good public infrastructure” and support Leawood through its next phase of growth.

Sunkel did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday night.

Sherrie Gayed won the Ward 2 race

Sherrie Gayed beat opponent Margaret Berger for the Ward 2 City Council seat, garnering 57% of the votes by Tuesday night.

Gayed currently serves on the Leawood Planning Commission, and she has also served on the City of Leawood Sustainability Advisory Board. Gayed campaigned on the promise of bringing an “analytical eye” to new development discussions in Leawood and improving communication with residents.

Gayed did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday night.