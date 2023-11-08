  Lucie Krisman  - 2023 Elections

Marc Elkins in the lead as Leawood’s next mayor

Marc Elkins

Unofficial election results from Tuesday night show Marc Elkins (above) as Leawood's next mayor, succeeding outgoing Mayor Peggy Dunn. File photo.

Long-time public servant Marc Elkins has become the unofficial next mayor of the city of Leawood.

Unofficial results as of Tuesday night from the Johnson County Election Office show Elkins in the lead for the mayoral seat, succeeding outgoing Mayor Peggy Dunn after her 25 years in the role.

City council seats in four city wards were also up for grabs. With a new mayor and three new councilmembers, Leawood faces a significant changing of the guard in January.

