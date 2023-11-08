  Andrew Gaug  - 2023 Elections

Julie Sayers defeats Joe Karlin to become next mayor of Lenexa

Julie Sayers

Julie Sayers. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

In a race of current Lenexa city councilmembers, Julie Sayers defeated Joe Karlin to become the city’s next mayor.

Unofficial final results from Tuesday showed Sayers winning 53% of the vote to Karlin’s 47%.

Out of a total of 11,682 ballots cast, roughly 600 votes separated the candidates on Tuesday.

