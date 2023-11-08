5 big takeaways from local 2023 elections in Johnson County

Energy and enthusiasm were palpable for races for local municipal offices. And in some contests, clear (and partisan) dividing lines were drawn, potentially spurring more people to the polls.

Johnson County voters certainly didn’t act like it, as they turned out in apparently record numbers again for an odd year local election slate.

Who said 2023 was an off year?

Here are some things we noted after unofficial final results were tallied Tuesday night:

City council incumbents go down

In multiple cities Tuesday, voters appeared eager for change on their local city councils, but not necessarily for the same reasons.

In Prairie Village, four candidates backed by the Stop Rezoning group that organized around guarding single-family neighborhoods’ current zoning rules won handily. A fifth candidate is also in a race that, as of Wednesday, remains too close to call, meaning the group’s preferred candidates have a chance to occupy nearly half of the city council when final election results are certified next week.

In Shawnee, three challengers critical of the current city council’s approach to addressing staffing turnover and multifamily development appear poised for victory, unseating two incumbents who had often been outspoken against apartment projects and clashed with high-level city staffers.

In Overland Park, three incumbents fell to a slate of younger challengers who ran on platforms that prioritized housing, sustainability and infrastructure, continuing a remaking of the governing body of Johnson County’s largest city.

School board races weren’t close

Two years ago, much-watched contests for school boards in Johnson County yielded mixed results in local districts.

Not so in 2023.

Incumbent board members and their allies in Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission swept to victory with comfortable wins over more conservative opponents who ran on platforms focused on parents’ rights and who were critical of districts’ diversity and inclusion efforts.

In Shawnee Mission, incumbents Jessica Hembree and Jamie Borgman, along with Mario Garcia III and David Westbrook, all one with at least 60% of the vote, running on platforms that emphasized the need for inclusion and a defense of the district’s recent academic record.

In Blue Valley, the slate of candidates that dubbed themselves the “A+ Team” — supporting the district’s current approaches to diversity, mental health and academics — all won by double-digit margins, including incumbents Jodie Dietz, Patrick Hurley and Jan Kessinger, along with newcomer Clay Norkey.

Meanwhile, the lone candidate in USD 232 to voice support for removing books from libraries if some parents found them offensive also lost by a wide margin.

The trend also held in Olathe, where more four progressive candidates — including a current Democratic state representative and two candidates endorsed by the Olathe teachers’ union — also all won.

JoCo trended blue (with a notable exception)

Like it or not, both the Johnson County Democrats and Johnson County Republican Party published lists of preferred candidates leading up to Election Day.

And based on those lists, the Democrats seemed to get their way more often than not.

Of 26 contested city council races in the Post’s coverage area that the Democratic Party weighed in on, the party’s endorsed candidate won in 20, and another (in Prairie Village) is currently leading in a race that remains too close to call.

Democratic-backed candidates made clean sweeps in Overland Park, Shawnee and in the four races for Shawnee Mission school board.

Three Democratic-endorsed candidates were the top vote-getters for three at-large seats for Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, as were the four Democratic-backed candidates for WaterOne board.

The lone exception appeared to be Prairie Village, where four candidates endorsed by the county GOP won outright in a contest defined by an intense debate over housing and zoning.

New mayors set to take office

Four of Johnson County’s biggest cities — Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe and Shawnee — are all getting new mayors. And they are all familiar faces in their communities.

In Leawood, current planning commission chair Marc Elkins beat out IT professional Steve Hentzen to replace the long-serving Peggy Dunn. Elkins aligned himself with Dunn and her legacy during the campaign and touted endorsements from current and former councilmembers.

In Lenexa, it was a contest between two current city councilmembers to replace outgoing Mayor Mike Boehm, who — like Dunn — had led his city for more than 20 years. In the end, Julie Sayers, who emphasized good governance, climate resilience and intentional development in her campaign, appears poised to claim victory over Joe Karlin.

In Olathe, long-serving city councilmember John Bacon will now be the elected mayor after leading the city the last three years following the death of former Mayor Michael Copeland.

And in Shawnee, former councilmember Mickey Sandifer will return to City Hall after defeating current Councilmember Mike Kemmling. The two Republicans clashed over several issues, with Sandifer critical of Kemmling’s stances on multifamily projects and economic development.

It should also be noted, incumbent mayors were reelected with no opposition in Mission Woods, Roeland Park, Westwood and Westwood Hills.

Turnout set another record

It was going to be hard to beat 2021, when Johnson County voters — driven by a much-watched race for Overland Park mayor and fraught battles for local school boards — easily set a turnout record for an off-year election held in the fall at 25.27%. (Before 2017, off-year local elections in Kansas were held in the spring, when turnout was markedly lower.)

But Johnson County, you turned out this year.

The Johnson County Election Office reported Tuesday that unofficial final turnout for 2023 already sat at 25.49% and is expected to creep up a bit more as mail-in and provisional ballots are counted this week.

More than 116,200 voters cast ballots this year. Two years ago, that number was 111,761, after all ballots were counted.

It says a lot, too, that with ever-rising turnout in recent elections, the county election office continues to operate without any major reported issues and publishes election results in a timely manner on Election Night. All unofficial results were out by about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, well before this reporter’s bedtime.

In that, you could say all of Johnson County was a winner Tuesday.