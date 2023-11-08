  Lucie Krisman  - 2023 Elections

Blue Valley incumbents called “The A+ Team” keep school board seats

Blue Valley offices

File photo.

Incumbents on the Blue Valley Board of Education kept their seats, and one newcomer on their informal slate called “The A+ Team” will join them.

All four members of “The A+ Team“, a slate that campaigned as the “pro-public education” candidates of the election, each garnered the most votes in their respective races — according to unofficial final results from the Johnson County Election Office on Tuesday night.

While the races were nonpartisan, this year’s Blue Valley school board races demonstrated a clear ideological divide between the two groups — which continue a recent trend of more overt partisanship in these historically lower profile local races.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.