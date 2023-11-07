Your secret ingredients for successful celebrations

Ask for help “The holidays are time for family to gather and be together. It’s the one time a year that I ask for help in the kitchen. My daughters are assigned a dish to bring so that more time can be spent together. They make a mess, but it’s worth the help and for the family gathering.”

The holiday season is all about enjoying family, friends and food. To help you plan a memorable holiday season, we asked our merchants at the Lenexa Public Market to share some of their best advice for cooking and entertaining.

Break out an unexpected cooking method

“When hosting a party, it’s safe and efficient to prepare food from scratch. BBQ vegetables and meat cooked and served straight from the grill helps avoid food sitting out for too long. Fresh food from the grill ensures proper food safety and delicious flavors.”

– Neba Ngwa, African Dream Cuisine

Wow with a festive beverage

“Make a holiday-themed drink for your party! Everyone gets a little tense during the holidays, so why not make a special punch or mocktail for the kiddos/non-drinkers to lighten the mood.”

– Jacob Kruger, Cosmo Burger

“Make a batch cocktail! You can always make something fun with or without alcohol and let guests add in how much they want, so everyone’s included. For the holidays, try a punch with cranberries, orange juice and ginger beer. Add your favorite vodka to make it a holiday mule, or switch it up with bourbon.”

– Chad Talbott, Topp’d Pizza + Salads

Make self-care a priority

“During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, be sure to take some time for yourself.”

– Lisa Hamblen, Kimchi and Bap

Reflect on your priorities

“The holidays are a time to remember how fortunate we are. This is the perfect season to sign up for a volunteer job or donate money. Make it a priority with your family to help build memories, bring happiness to others and start a tradition for when your kids have their own families. We like to volunteer and serve breakfast to the homeless. Helping others is the most powerful feeling.”

– Alejandra de la Fuente, Red Kitchen KC

Be merry at the Market

“The Public Market is a great place to host family and friends. You can rent The Kitchen upstairs, which has TVs you can use to play festive music, show a photo slideshow of favorite memories, watch a football game or connect with your family virtually. Most of our merchants offer catering, too. If you’re tired of leftovers, bring guests for a warm meal and relax near the firepits outside. As parents of toddlers, we’re always looking for places with open spaces, plenty of food options and amenities close by.”

– Johnny Chen, Mr. D’s Coffee

The Lenexa Public Market is a food hall and gathering space owned and operated by the City of Lenexa. The Market is conveniently located in Lenexa City Center at 8750 Penrose Ln. on the lower level of Lenexa City Hall. Market hours are Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Individual merchant hours vary. LenexaPublicMarket.com/merchants