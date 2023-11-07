  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Your secret ingredients for successful celebrations

The merchants at the Lenexa Public Market share some of their best advice for cooking and entertaining in anticipation of this holiday season.

The holiday season is all about enjoying family, friends and food. To help you plan a memorable holiday season, we asked our merchants at the Lenexa Public Market to share some of their best advice for cooking and entertaining. 

 Ask for help
“The holidays are time for family to gather and be together. It’s the one time a year that I ask for help in the kitchen. My daughters are assigned a dish to bring so that more time can be spent together. They make a mess, but it’s worth the help and for the family gathering.” 

– Sohaila Humayon, Sohaila’s Kitchen