Unofficial final results Tuesday night from the Johnson County Election Office show they alll won by comfortable margins exceeding 60%.

David Westbrook and Mario Garcia III were elected to fill positions on the Shawnee Mission School board left open by outgoing board members, while incumbents Jessica Hembree (representing the SM South area) and Jamie Borgman (representing the SM Northwest area )held onto their spots.

Shawnee Mission school board candidates — including two incumbents — who voiced strong support for the district’s current approach to diversity and equity won comfortably on Tuesday.

Who are the newcomers?

Westbrook, a member of the district’s original Committee on Excellence, a former public relations director for the Shawnee Mission district and a former chair of the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, won the at-large seat being vacated by Brad Stratton.

He out-polled data analyst Logan Austin 68% to 32%.

Westbrook said he was “delighted” by the message the voters sent.

“The community clearly wants the school district to continue its devotion to innovation and to meeting the needs of all our kids.”

He said his campaign message was “a vote for me is a vote for strong public schools,” and that the election outcome proved the voters agree.

In the district’s SM North area, Garcia, a manager of philanthropic giving for Children’s Mercy Hospital, had the winning vote total to replace outgoing board member Sara Goodburn.

Garcia defeated Ron Occhiogrosso, a science teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic school, by an unofficial margin of 75% to 25%.

“I am excited that the school community I came from has entrusted me with this opportunity to represent them,” Garcia said. “There’s a lot of work to be done and I am excited to do it.”

Two incumbents win easily

SM South area incumbent Hembree received 5,831 votes, beating Mark Tallent and winning a second term, by an unofficial margin of 75% to 25%. Tallent did not appear to run an active campaign, never putting up a campaign website and not appearing at the Post’s candidate forum.

Hembree said she was pleased that voters supported inclusiveness.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion was the biggest talking point among detractors,” she said. “I’m grateful the community wouldn’t stand for that and that the voters stood up for all students.”

Borgman, who currently represents the SM Northwest area, also won a second term, outpolling retired U.S. Navy veteran Lynn McLarty 61% to 39% on Tuesday night.

Borgman said she looks forward to the work ahead shaping a new strategic plan.

Student achievement, teacher retention, library book content and diversity, equity and inclusion were among the top issues mentioned by voters in the district.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.