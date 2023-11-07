  Roxie Hammill  - 2023 Elections

Defenders of diversity approach coast to wins in Shawnee Mission school board race

Clockwise from top left: David Westbrook, Jamie Borgman, Mario Garcia III and Jessica Hembree. File photos.

Shawnee Mission school board candidates — including two incumbents — who voiced strong support for the district’s current approach to diversity and equity won comfortably on Tuesday.

David Westbrook and Mario Garcia III were elected to fill positions on the Shawnee Mission School board left open by outgoing board members, while incumbents Jessica Hembree (representing the SM South area) and Jamie Borgman (representing the SM Northwest area )held onto their spots.

Unofficial final results Tuesday night from the Johnson County Election Office show they alll won by comfortable margins exceeding 60%.