Robert Gene “Bob” Blocker

Robert Blocker’s passing on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on November 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., at Dub’s Dread Golf Club, 12601 Hollingsworth Rd., Kansas City, Kansas.
