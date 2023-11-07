“It’ll be the same aesthetic, the same vibe, just different products,” Oliva told the Post.

Erin Oliva, a former teacher with a self-described love of reading, plans to reimagine her shop at 7942 Santa Fe Drive as The Pretty Posy Books and Gifts, specifically “geared toward women.”

The Pretty Posy , a women’s clothing boutique in downtown Overland Park, will close soon and reopen later this year with the same name but a new focus.

Customers still have one more weekend to shop at the boutique before it closes, she said, with items marked down in the store and online 50% to 60% off. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday before the boutique closes for good.

The Pretty Posy Boutique opened in 2021

Oliva was inspired to open a business during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she kept going back and forth on the idea. At the time, she was staying home with her young children after leaving a teaching career.

Then, Oliva said, the space at 7942 Santa Fe Drive opened up, which sealed the deal for her.

“I was like, ‘Well, I have to open a shop in downtown OP, if there’s one available,’” she said.

She was new to running small businesses but decided to open a women’s clothing boutique, drawing from her own passion for shopping at local and independent boutiques.

Now, two years later, Oliva said she’s ready for a new adventure, finding that the joy of running the boutique has been replaced with burnout.

So, she decided to keep her storefront but use it to tap into a different passion of hers.

The Pretty Posy Books and Gifts should open this winter

Oliva doesn’t have an exact timeline but hopes to open The Pretty Posy Books and Gifts shop in time for the holiday season.

She said she’ll make an announcement about the reimagined store opening on The Pretty Posy Instagram account .

The vast majority of the books in Oliva’s shop will be meant for women readers, but she does plan to have a children’s section as well.

Plus, The Pretty Posy will sell gifts, like aprons to go with the cookbooks, candles, bath products, games, puzzles and the like.

Additionally, Oliva hopes to host community events, like reading hours, book clubs and meet-and-greets with authors.

She also intends to convert her old boutique dressing rooms into reading nooks for patrons to use.

