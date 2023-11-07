  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Downtown Overland Park

The Pretty Posy in downtown Overland Park to become women’s book store

Erin Oliva, owner of Pretty Posy, in downtown Overland Park plans to close her boutique and open a bookstore in its place later this year.

The Pretty Posy, a women’s clothing boutique in downtown Overland Park, will close soon and reopen later this year with the same name but a new focus. 

Erin Oliva, a former teacher with a self-described love of reading, plans to reimagine her shop at 7942 Santa Fe Drive as The Pretty Posy Books and Gifts, specifically “geared toward women.”

“It’ll be the same aesthetic, the same vibe, just different products,” Oliva told the Post. 

