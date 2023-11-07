Erin Oliva, owner of The Pretty Posy, in downtown Overland Park plans to close her boutique and open a bookstore in its place later this year. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
The Pretty Posy, a women’s clothing boutique in downtown Overland Park, will close soon and reopen later this year with the same name but a new focus.
Erin Oliva, a former teacher with a self-described love of reading, plans to reimagine her shop at 7942 Santa Fe Drive as The Pretty Posy Books and Gifts, specifically “geared toward women.”
“It’ll be the same aesthetic, the same vibe, just different products,” Oliva told the Post.
Customers still have one more weekend to shop at the boutique before it closes, she said, with items marked down in the store and online 50% to 60% off. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday before the boutique closes for good.
The Pretty Posy Boutique opened in 2021
Oliva was inspired to open a business during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she kept going back and forth on the idea. At the time, she was staying home with her young children after leaving a teaching career.
Then, Oliva said, the space at 7942 Santa Fe Drive opened up, which sealed the deal for her.
“I was like, ‘Well, I have to open a shop in downtown OP, if there’s one available,’” she said.
She was new to running small businesses but decided to open a women’s clothing boutique, drawing from her own passion for shopping at local and independent boutiques.
Now, two years later, Oliva said she’s ready for a new adventure, finding that the joy of running the boutique has been replaced with burnout.
So, she decided to keep her storefront but use it to tap into a different passion of hers.
The Pretty Posy Books and Gifts should open this winter
Oliva doesn’t have an exact timeline but hopes to open The Pretty Posy Books and Gifts shop in time for the holiday season.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1