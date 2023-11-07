  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village to design new community center concept. When could it be voted on?

Prairie Village is officially working on the design of a community center ahead of a potential public vote.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday in a 10-to-1 vote approved a $95,000 agreement with Kansas City-based architecture firm BNIM for design services for the community center project.

Councilmember Terrence Gallagher cast the lone dissenting vote, and Councilmember Ron Nelson was absent.

