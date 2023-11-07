  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Bird pulls scooters and e-bikes from Overland Park

Bird scooters Prairie Village

Bird scooters parked in Prairie Village last year. That city also conducted a pilot program with Bird, which ended last year. File photo.

A couple of months ago, Bird Rides removed all of its scooters and e-bikes from Overland Park, the city says, citing a “lack of staffing.” 

First, Bird picked up all of the e-bikes in the early part of the summer.

Then, the e-scooters disappeared in August, Brian Shields, Overland Park’s traffic engineer, said at the city’s Community Development Committee meeting last week. 

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.