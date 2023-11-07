Mary Roseanna Singleton (Shawbaker) passed away on November 3rd, 2023 in Junction City, Kansas at 56 years of age.

On April 12, 1967 she was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Ella Sue Bressman, and Louis Shawbaker. Mary graduated from Washington High School, Kansas City, Kansas. After graduation, she went on to get her CNA and enjoyed nurturing those who needed it most. Mary was very proud of her work in the medical field and felt a calling to take care of others.

James and Mary had two children together, Christopher James Pratt and Bradley Louis Pratt.

She enjoyed activities such as playing bingo, shopping, camping, fishing, spoiling her dog (Clyde), and family time with her grandkids and sons. Mary was looking forward to the holidays and celebrating with all her favorite grandkids.