Obituaries Nov 07, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Nov. 3-6 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Nov. 3-6, 2023. Philip “Rodger” Patterson Karl Bricker David Oscar Cheney Fred Robert “Bob” Gibson Jr. James Robert Haas Jr. Diana Kay Jackson Janice D. King Albert Kreka Joan M. Lons Glendale “Butch” Wayne McKnight Robert Abraham Moyer Ann Pate Stevens Carla Marie Vause John W. “Bud” Whatley Maurice Peter Schmitz Delphine Yates Jr. James Robert Haas Dorothy Romisch Kevin Spencer-Stewart Richard Nelson Stone, Jr. Adele Yeddis Carl Montgomery
