  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

LIVE: Unofficial Johnson County election results

Photo credit Kylie Graham.

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released its first batch of results.

These results include all advanced ballots — which total 54,283 — and more than 30,000 other ballots cast on Election Day for a turnout so far of 18.86%.

The county election office is expected to continue to update unofficial vote totals throughout the evening.

  • Marc Elkins: 4,181
  • Steve Hentzen: 3,062

Lenexa

  • Julie Sayers: 5,933
  • Joe Karlin: 5,384

Mission Woods

  • Robert Tietze: 62

Roeland Park

  • Michael Poppa: 1,115

Shawnee

  • Mickey Sandifer: 4,225
  • Mike Kemmling: 3,673

Westwood

  • David Waters: 334

Westwood Hills:

  • Rosemary Podrebarac: 71

City Councils

  • Lee Story: 98
  • *Jason Rogers: 32
Ward 2
  • Jerry Williams: 56
  • *Jonalan Smith: 36
Ward 3
  • *Joseph Levin: 198
  • Jim Hafner: 109
Ward 4
  • *Jenna Brofsky: 161

Leawood

Ward 1
  • Alan Sunkel: 887
  • Matt Peppes: 546
  • Bob Brettell: 169
Ward 2
  • Sherrie Gayed: 1,109
  • Margaret Berger: 823
Ward 3
  • *Lisa Harrison: 1,298
Ward 4
  • Steven Kaster: 1,434

Lenexa

Ward 1
  • *Courtney Eiterich: 1,957
  • Bethany Griffith: 1,038
Ward 2
  • Mark Charlton: 1,563
  • Jermaine Jamison: 1,497
Ward 3
  • Chelsea Williamson: 1,549
  • *Dan Roh: 1,298
Ward 4
  • Chris Herron: 1,175
  • Michael Elliott: 805
  • *Jason Silvers: 108
Ward 2
  • *Whitney Yadrich: 100
  • Rose Gerringer: 59
Ward 3
  • *Bruce Kaldahl: 183
Ward 4
  • *Staci Chivetta: 224

Mission

Ward 1
  • *Trent Boultinghouse: 225
Ward 2
  • Mary Ryherd: 338
Ward 3
  • *Brian Schmid: 244
Ward 4
  • Cheryl Carpenter Davis: 460

Mission Hills

Three at-large council seats

  • Gregg Davidson: 420
  • Andrew Weed: 415
  • Eden Thorne: 386

Overland Park

  • *Holly Grummert: 1,737
  • Carol Merritt: 532
Ward 2
  • Drew Mitrisin: 1,909
  • Jameia Haines: 891
Ward 3
  • Richard Borlaza: 1,951
  • *Tom Carignan: 1,714
Ward 4
  • Greg Riess: 3,136
Ward 5
  • Inas Younis: 2,485
  • *Faris Farassati: 1,767
Ward 6
  • Chris Newlin: 2,145
  • *Scott Hamblin: 1,136

Prairie Village

Ward 1
  • Terry O’Toole: 734
Ward 2
  • *Inga Selders: 542
  • Edward Boersma (write-in): 381
  • Mark Samuel: 43
Ward 3
  • Lori Sharp: 751
  • *Bonnie Limbird: 546
Ward 4
  • Tyler Agniel: 455
  • *Piper Reimer: 294
Ward 5
  • Nick Reddell: 463
  • Ciara Chaney: 289
Ward 6
  • *Ian Graves: 530
  • Kelly Wyer: 516

Roeland Park

Ward 1
  • *Jan Faidley: 141
  • Stephanie Marriott: 45
Ward 2
  • *Benjamin Dickens: 178
  • Haile Sims: 167
Ward 3
  • Emily Hage: 302
Ward 4 (full-term)
  • Matthew Lero: 327
Ward 4 (2-year unexpired term)
  • *Miel Castagna-Herrera: 314

Shawnee

Ward 1
  • Sierra Whitted: 934
  • *Tammy Thomas: 747
Ward 2
  • Jeanie Murphy: 1,097
  • *Eric Jenkins: 888
Ward 3
  • Kurt Knappen: 1,219
Ward 4
  • Laurel Burchfield: 1,400
  • Megan Warner: 1,214

Westwood

Two at-large council seats

  • *Holly Wimer: 344
  • *Laura Steele: 214
  • Melinda Garcia: 159

School Boards

Blue Valley

Position 1 (Northeast)
  • *Jan Kessinger: 11,128
  • Christine Vasquez: 6,961
Postion 2 (Northwest)
  • *Patrick Hurley: 10,637
  • Trisha Hamilton: 7,312
Position 3 (South)
  • *Jodie Dietz: 11,328
  • Rachel Faagutu: 6,210
  • Amie Callahan: 964
Position 7 (At-Large)
  • Clay Norkey: 11,229
  • Michael Huebner: 7,204

Shawnee Mission

Position 1 (SM North)
  • Mario Garcia III: 3,924
  • Ronald Occhiogrosso: 1,143
Position 2 (SM South)
  • *Jessica Hembree: 3,283
  • Mark Tallent: 867
Position 5 (SM Northwest)
  • *Jamie Borgman: 4,503
  • Lynn McLarty: 2,655
Position 7 (At-Large)
  • David Westbrook: 20,986
  • Logan Austin: 8,820

USD 232 (De Soto)

Position 1
  • *Bill Fletcher: 2,197
  • Chad Philhour: 2,117
Position 2
  • *Ashley Spaulding: 2,606
  • Greg Withrow: 1,664
Position 3
  • *Stephanie Makalous:2,527
  • Henry Sandate: 1,724
Position 7 (At-Large)
  • Anh-Nguyet Nguyen: 2,177
  • Andrew Jacober: 2,100

Other offices

JCCC Board of Trustees

Three at-large seats

  • Laura Smith-Everett: 38,407
  • Valerie Jennings: 35,282
  • Greg Mitchell: 31,724
  • Ken Selzer: 28,703
  • Mike Storm: 24,039
  • Beneé Hudson: 22,795
  • Cindy Green: 18,392
  • Tera Wiggins: 9,867

Water District Board

Position 1
  • *Melanie Kraft: 34,727
  • Jerry Cook: 18,743
  • Tom Fennesy: 2,869
Position 2
  • Ullyses Wright: 29,335
  • Brian Glynn: 25,484
Position 6
  • *Whitney Wilson: 36,497
  • Jim McNair: 19,227
Position 7