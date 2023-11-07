The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released its first batch of results.
These results include all advanced ballots — which total 54,283 — and more than 30,000 other ballots cast on Election Day for a turnout so far of 18.86%.
The county election office is expected to continue to update unofficial vote totals throughout the evening.
- Marc Elkins: 4,181
- Steve Hentzen: 3,062
Lenexa
- Julie Sayers: 5,933
- Joe Karlin: 5,384
Mission Woods
- Robert Tietze: 62
Roeland Park
- Michael Poppa: 1,115
Shawnee
- Mickey Sandifer: 4,225
- Mike Kemmling: 3,673
Westwood
- David Waters: 334
Westwood Hills:
- Rosemary Podrebarac: 71
City Councils
- Lee Story: 98
- *Jason Rogers: 32
Ward 2
- Jerry Williams: 56
- *Jonalan Smith: 36
Ward 3
- *Joseph Levin: 198
- Jim Hafner: 109
Ward 4
- *Jenna Brofsky: 161
Leawood
Ward 1
- Alan Sunkel: 887
- Matt Peppes: 546
- Bob Brettell: 169
Ward 2
- Sherrie Gayed: 1,109
- Margaret Berger: 823
Ward 3
- *Lisa Harrison: 1,298
Ward 4
- Steven Kaster: 1,434
Lenexa
Ward 1
- *Courtney Eiterich: 1,957
- Bethany Griffith: 1,038
Ward 2
- Mark Charlton: 1,563
- Jermaine Jamison: 1,497
Ward 3
- Chelsea Williamson: 1,549
- *Dan Roh: 1,298
Ward 4
- Chris Herron: 1,175
- Michael Elliott: 805
- *Jason Silvers: 108
Ward 2
- *Whitney Yadrich: 100
- Rose Gerringer: 59
Ward 3
- *Bruce Kaldahl: 183
Ward 4
- *Staci Chivetta: 224
Mission
Ward 1
- *Trent Boultinghouse: 225
Ward 2
- Mary Ryherd: 338
Ward 3
- *Brian Schmid: 244
Ward 4
- Cheryl Carpenter Davis: 460
Mission Hills
Three at-large council seats
- Gregg Davidson: 420
- Andrew Weed: 415
- Eden Thorne: 386
Overland Park
- *Holly Grummert: 1,737
- Carol Merritt: 532
Ward 2
- Drew Mitrisin: 1,909
- Jameia Haines: 891
Ward 3
- Richard Borlaza: 1,951
- *Tom Carignan: 1,714
Ward 4
- Greg Riess: 3,136
Ward 5
- Inas Younis: 2,485
- *Faris Farassati: 1,767
Ward 6
- Chris Newlin: 2,145
- *Scott Hamblin: 1,136
Prairie Village
Ward 1
- Terry O’Toole: 734
Ward 2
- *Inga Selders: 542
- Edward Boersma (write-in): 381
- Mark Samuel: 43
Ward 3
- Lori Sharp: 751
- *Bonnie Limbird: 546
Ward 4
- Tyler Agniel: 455
- *Piper Reimer: 294
Ward 5
- Nick Reddell: 463
- Ciara Chaney: 289
Ward 6
- *Ian Graves: 530
- Kelly Wyer: 516
Roeland Park
Ward 1
- *Jan Faidley: 141
- Stephanie Marriott: 45
Ward 2
- *Benjamin Dickens: 178
- Haile Sims: 167
Ward 3
- Emily Hage: 302
Ward 4 (full-term)
- Matthew Lero: 327
Ward 4 (2-year unexpired term)
- *Miel Castagna-Herrera: 314
Shawnee
Ward 1
- Sierra Whitted: 934
- *Tammy Thomas: 747
Ward 2
- Jeanie Murphy: 1,097
- *Eric Jenkins: 888
Ward 3
- Kurt Knappen: 1,219
Ward 4
- Laurel Burchfield: 1,400
- Megan Warner: 1,214
Westwood
Two at-large council seats
- *Holly Wimer: 344
- *Laura Steele: 214
- Melinda Garcia: 159
School Boards
Blue Valley
Position 1 (Northeast)
- *Jan Kessinger: 11,128
- Christine Vasquez: 6,961
Postion 2 (Northwest)
- *Patrick Hurley: 10,637
- Trisha Hamilton: 7,312
Position 3 (South)
- *Jodie Dietz: 11,328
- Rachel Faagutu: 6,210
- Amie Callahan: 964
Position 7 (At-Large)
- Clay Norkey: 11,229
- Michael Huebner: 7,204
Shawnee Mission
Position 1 (SM North)
- Mario Garcia III: 3,924
- Ronald Occhiogrosso: 1,143
Position 2 (SM South)
- *Jessica Hembree: 3,283
- Mark Tallent: 867
Position 5 (SM Northwest)
- *Jamie Borgman: 4,503
- Lynn McLarty: 2,655
Position 7 (At-Large)
- David Westbrook: 20,986
- Logan Austin: 8,820
USD 232 (De Soto)
Position 1
- *Bill Fletcher: 2,197
- Chad Philhour: 2,117
Position 2
- *Ashley Spaulding: 2,606
- Greg Withrow: 1,664
Position 3
- *Stephanie Makalous:2,527
- Henry Sandate: 1,724
Position 7 (At-Large)
- Anh-Nguyet Nguyen: 2,177
- Andrew Jacober: 2,100
Other offices
JCCC Board of Trustees
Three at-large seats
- Laura Smith-Everett: 38,407
- Valerie Jennings: 35,282
- Greg Mitchell: 31,724
- Ken Selzer: 28,703
- Mike Storm: 24,039
- Beneé Hudson: 22,795
- Cindy Green: 18,392
- Tera Wiggins: 9,867
Water District Board
Position 1
- *Melanie Kraft: 34,727
- Jerry Cook: 18,743
- Tom Fennesy: 2,869
Position 2
- Ullyses Wright: 29,335
- Brian Glynn: 25,484
Position 6
- *Whitney Wilson: 36,497
- Jim McNair: 19,227
