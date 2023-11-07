Lindsey Pryor joins Compass Realty; starts the Novel Group

Compass Realty Group welcomes Lindsey Jones Pryor as the newest addition to their Plaza office, where she has launched the Novel Group with four of Kansas City’s other top realtors. With a passion for real estate and a deep appreciation for the art of the industry, Lindsey brings a unique perspective to her role as Principal at Novel.

Lindsey’s commitment to her clients and her understanding of the personal and business aspects of the real estate industry have earned her recognition and accolades. In 2023, she was honored to receive the prestigious “Best Real Estate Agent” award from the Shawnee Mission Post, a testament to her dedication and expertise.

Joining Lindsey in the Novel Group are her partners Leslie Stelzer, Bailey Goodman, Kylee Fishwick, and Amy Greif. Together, they share a common ethos and commitment to their work, ensuring that every client receives exceptional service and guidance throughout their real estate journey. In reflecting on the inspiration for the name “Novel,” Lindsey states, “Every phase of my life I associate with a house; my childhood home with my parents, my college dorm where I met my best friends, my first home with my husband, the house to which we brought our kids home from the hospital. As realtors, we get to be a part of really significant chapters in our clients’ lives, and I wanted our name to reflect that.”