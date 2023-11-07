The city of Leawood has stepped in to help Israelis during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The Leawood City Council on Monday approved a $25,000 donation to its sister city, the Gezer Region of Israel.

The donation goes to the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City, which will send the funds directly to humanitarian efforts in Gezer. The Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City has already raised roughly $2.6 million for Israel through its own efforts, according to representatives from the organization.