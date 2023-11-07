  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

KC Bier Co. plans new Lenexa beer hall and restaurant

KC Bier Co

Photo via KC Bier Co Facebook page.

A popular local German-inspired brewery and restaurant has plans to open a new location in Lenexa.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission approved a consent agenda item that included a final plan for a restaurant and microbrewery for Waldo-based KC Bier Co.

The vote was 8-0, with commissioner Curt Katterhenry absent.

