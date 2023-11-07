KC Bier Co. plans new Lenexa beer hall and restaurant

The vote was 8-0, with commissioner Curt Katterhenry absent.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission approved a consent agenda item that included a final plan for a restaurant and microbrewery for Waldo-based KC Bier Co .

A popular local German-inspired brewery and restaurant has plans to open a new location in Lenexa.

It will be in the Vista Village development

The plan is to build a new two-story, 14,800-square-foot building at the southeast corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road.

The restaurant portion of the building is designed to replicate a traditional German beer hall, keeping with the character of the KC Bier brand, according to city documents.

Its outdoor space will replace a planned amphitheater for Vista Village.

City documents say KC Bier Co. is expected to provide programming and functions for patrons of the restaurant with that space.

KC Bier Co started in 2014

The company was started in Waldo by founder Steve Holle, focusing on making authentic German-style craft beers.

Holle partnered with Bavaria native Jürgen Hager to create an authentic German atmosphere and menu, including traditional fare with ingredients sourced from German butchers.

Its beer list includes a mixture of permanent staples and seasonal brews, including: its Dunkel, a Munich-Style brown lager; Festbier, a Vienna-style lager; Hefeweizen, a Bavarian-style wheat ale and Heim Bier, a Bohemian-style lager.

KC Bier Co.’s bierhalle and biergarten is at 310 W. 79th St. in Kansas City’s Waldo area, and the company also hosts KC Oktoberfest, which draws thousands of revelers to Crown Center each year.

No date is set for new Lenexa location

While the final plans for the building were approved by the planning commission, it is not clear when it will come before city officials again or when construction may start.

Two big focuses of the business are its Bierhalle and Biergarten, both of which are reflected in city documents to come to the new location.

KC Bier Co.’s current bierhalle in Waldo boasts a family-friendly atmosphere where people can try a variety of German food and beers while hanging out with communal seating.

Its outdoor Beirgarten is a family and dog-friendly space meant to allow patrons to congregate, eat, drink and have fun.

