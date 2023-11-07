  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Katherine Hennessy Bell

In Loving Memory of Katherine Hennessy Bell

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Katherine Hennessy Bell, 102, who departed this earthly world on November 5, 2023, in Cedar Hill, Texas, of natural causes.

Katherine Hennessy Bell was born in Fulton, Kansas, to proud parents, John and Anna Hennessy. She spent her formative years in Ft. Scott, KS, where she developed a strong sense of community and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.