Katherine Hennessy Bell was born in Fulton, Kansas, to proud parents, John and Anna Hennessy. She spent her formative years in Ft. Scott, KS, where she developed a strong sense of community and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Katherine Hennessy Bell, 102, who departed this earthly world on November 5, 2023, in Cedar Hill, Texas, of natural causes.

One of the cherished memories from Katherine’s early years was her daily journey to school on a horse, alongside her sister, Josephine, who happened to be her elementary school teacher. This unique bond between siblings and the simplicity of that era remained close to her heart throughout her life.

During a time when women rarely worked outside of the home, Katherine held various jobs after high school graduation, ultimately retiring from Frisco Railroad as an executive secretary where she had a career of over 40 years. Her commitment and professionalism were well-regarded, and her contributions were invaluable to the company. It was in this role that she taught her family the importance of both sacrifice and hard work.

In addition to her professional achievements, unforgettable childhood experiences, and her love for cooking, gardening, and travel, Katherine was a devoted Catholic and a dedicated member of St. Joseph’s Church in Shawnee, Kansas, where she lived for over 30 years. Her faith was a central part of her life, guiding her actions and providing her with comfort and strength.

Katherine loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great great grandchild. Affectionately known as “Gram-crackers”, she cherished hearing stories of their accomplishments and looking at pictures of special events. Katherine took pride in her home, always decorating for holidays, and hosting family dinners, complete with all of her favorite recipes.

Katherine is preceded in death by her sister, Josephine Faith, her brothers Dick Hennesey and Edward Hennesey, and her son Gary Carl Eshelbrenner. Although they are no longer with us, their memories and the love they shared will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew them.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn Turner, John (Kathy) Eshelbrenner, David (Sue) Eshelbrenner, Dale Bell, grandchildren Doug Eshelbrenner, Matthew (Nicolette) Eshelbrenner, Alex (Christy) Eshelbrenner, Rebecca Eshelbrenner, Jeff Turner, Shelly (Brent) Liston, Angela Barrick, Andrea Leiffer, Adam (Nichole) Eshelbrenner, Amanda (Joel) Applebee, Bryan (Aki) Eshelbrenner, Dustin (Janine) Eshelbrenner, great grandchildren, Qadira Eshelbrenner, Violet Eshelbrenner, Gavin Eshelbrenner, Olivia Eshelbrenner, Blake Eshelbrenner, Jeffrey Turner, Caden Liston, Hadley Liston, Cyndey Barrick, Seth Barrick, Sam Barrick, Cody Leiffer, Cole Leiffer, Corbin Eshelbrenner, Emery Eshelbrenner, Clay Eshelbrenner, Haden Applebee, Holden Applebee, Lola Applebee, Lyla Eshelbrenner, and one great great grandchild, Nolan Leiffer.

Katherine’s love and wisdom continue to shine through her descendants, and her legacy will be carried forward through the generations.

Funeral services for Katherine Hennessy Bell, a devoted Catholic and dedicated member of St. Joseph’s Church, are scheduled for 10:00AM in Shawnee, Kansas. Family and friends are invited to join together to share their memories and pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Joseph’s Church, which was close to Katherine’s heart.

Katherine may no longer be with us in body, but her spirit and the legacy of her love, faith, and family will forever be present in our hearts and in the memories we hold dear. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.