Jeffrey Wayne Sturkie

Earning a Bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Kansas showcased Jeffrey’s dedication to learning and expanding his horizons. His thirst for knowledge extended beyond his professional life as well. Known for his love for reading and music, Jeffrey frequented the Johnson County Library where he would immerse himself in new books and explore different genres of literature. Among his favorite music genres was folk gospel music, which resonated deeply with him.

Jeffrey’s passion for numbers and facts was evident from an early age. Throughout his career, he served as a scorekeeper for various institutions including Shawnee Mission West High School, the Jewish Community Center, City of Overland Park, and Lenexa. For many years, he diligently kept track of scores and statistics, becoming an integral part of these communities.

Jeffrey W. Sturkie, a beloved individual known for his caring nature and incredible memory, has passed away at the age of 68. Born on August 28, 1955, in Owensboro, Kentucky, Jeffrey lived a life filled with purpose and dedication.

While his accomplishments were notable, perhaps one of Jeffrey’s proudest moments was participating in a Band Exchange in high school that took him all the way to West Germany. This experience allowed him to connect with fellow musicians from different cultures and forge lifelong friendships.

In addition to his passion for learning and supporting local sports teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals, Jeffrey possessed a generosity of spirit that touched the lives of those around him. His caring nature earned him a reputation of being caring to others.

Surrounded by love from family and friends throughout his life, Jeffrey was preceeded in death by his brother-Ronald Sturkie, his mother-Alma Sturkie, and father-Charles Sturkie.

A memorial service will be held on November 14, 2023, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park, Kansas. The service is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM and will be a time of remembrance and reflection on the extraordinary life Jeffrey led. Located at 11200 Metcalf Ave., friends, family, and community members are invited to join together as we honor his memory.

Jeffrey W. Sturkie will forever be remembered for his compassionate spirit, his unwavering dedication to his work, and his remarkable ability to remember even the smallest details. He touched the lives of many through his kindheartedness and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

May he rest in peace and may his memory serve as an inspiration to us all.