Jeffrey Wayne Sturkie

Jeffrey W. Sturkie, a beloved individual known for his caring nature and incredible memory, has passed away at the age of 68. Born on August 28, 1955, in Owensboro, Kentucky, Jeffrey lived a life filled with purpose and dedication.

Jeffrey’s passion for numbers and facts was evident from an early age. Throughout his career, he served as a scorekeeper for various institutions including Shawnee Mission West High School, the Jewish Community Center, City of Overland Park, and Lenexa. For many years, he diligently kept track of scores and statistics, becoming an integral part of these communities.

Earning a Bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Kansas showcased Jeffrey’s dedication to learning and expanding his horizons. His thirst for knowledge extended beyond his professional life as well. Known for his love for reading and music, Jeffrey frequented the Johnson County Library where he would immerse himself in new books and explore different genres of literature. Among his favorite music genres was folk gospel music, which resonated deeply with him.