  Juliana Garcia  - Fairway

Construction begins on Fairway ‘active adult’ apartments

Fairway active adult apartments

Fairway "active adult" apartments are under construction. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

“Active adult” apartments in Fairway are under construction.

This is connected to a more than 200-unit apartment complex geared toward people ages 55 and older being built off Shawnee Mission Parkway at the former Fairway Corporate Center.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.