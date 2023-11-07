“Active adult” apartments in Fairway are under construction.
This is connected to a more than 200-unit apartment complex geared toward people ages 55 and older being built off Shawnee Mission Parkway at the former Fairway Corporate Center.
Construction began in early October
- Austin Bradley and Brendon O’Leary, executive vice presidents with EPC Real Estate, said the company wanted to build in Fairway specifically because the demographic fits the “active adult” concept.
- EPC is the co-developer for the project, alongside Platinum Ventures, the company that owned the corporate complex that used to sit at 4210 Shawnee Mission Parkway.
- The idea is to offer Fairway residents a way to age in place as they sell their homes and seek a maintenance-free lifestyle, O’Leary said.
- “We partnered with (Platinum Ventures) because we saw an opportunity to really build a product the neighborhood would like and need,” O’Leary said.
The project features 209 units
- The one-building development will be equipped with two levels of partially sub-grade parking, Bradley said.
- There are one-bedroom and two-bedroom units available, with one three-bedroom option, he said.
- Rent starts at $1,700 and climbs to $4,000, Bradley said.
- There are also four different courtyard spaces including a pool and a couple of pocket parks, he said.
Developers anticipate a 2025 completion
- Bradley said construction is expected to last the entirety of 2024.
- The apartments themselves are projected to open in the second quarter of 2025, he said.
- Tax increment financing dollars are going toward the parking garage and other eligible, horizontal improvements, he said. Developers had requested $10 million in TIF.
Go deeper: Fairway creates TIF district for apartment project at site of vacant office complex on SM Parkway
