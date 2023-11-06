  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee appoints Doug Whitacre interim city manager

Shawnee interim city manager

Interim City Manager Doug Whitacre. Photo courtesy city of Shawnee.

The Shawnee City Council on Monday appointed city Public Works Director Doug Whitacre to the interim city manager position as current city manager Doug Gerber remains on paid administrative leave.

Following an executive closed-door session during a special called city council meeting Monday night, the city council voted 7-0 to approve the interim appointment. Councilmember Kurt Knappen was absent.

City councilmembers did not publicly comment on the appointment after voting.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.