A new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Merriam is getting up to $10 million in industrial revenue bonds.

The Merriam City Council last month in a 7-to-1 vote approved the future issuance of up to $10.1 million in industrial revenue bonds to fund Aristocrat Motors’ new $30.2 million Mercedes-Benz showroom at 9510 W. 67th St.

Councilmember Jason Silvers cast the lone dissenting vote at the Oct. 23 council meeting.