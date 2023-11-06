A new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Merriam is getting up to $10 million in industrial revenue bonds.
The Merriam City Council last month in a 7-to-1 vote approved the future issuance of up to $10.1 million in industrial revenue bonds to fund Aristocrat Motors’ new $30.2 million Mercedes-Benz showroom at 9510 W. 67th St.
Councilmember Jason Silvers cast the lone dissenting vote at the Oct. 23 council meeting.
In Kansas, local governments can issue industrial revenue bonds on behalf of a private company in order to purchase land or pay for construction and equipment for a new facility or remodeling an old facility, according to the Kansas Department of Commerce.
$10.1M is down from the original $24M ask
- Trident Merriam, LLC, a subsidiary of Aristocrat Motors, originally asked the city council for up to $24 million worth of industrial revenue bonds.
- The city council on Oct. 9 directed city staff to work with the developer on bringing that number down.
- Trident Merriam presented the reduced $10.1 million ask at the Oct. 23 city council meeting.
The IRBs allow a sales tax exemption on Kansas purchases
- Aristocrat Motors’s subsidiary will receive sales tax exemptions on construction materials, equipment and furnishings for the new showroom. The materials and equipment must be purchased in Kansas.
- City Administrator Chris Engel said the $10.1 million is an estimate, and an actual final number remains unknown until developers purchase materials — and how much of that material is purchased in state.
- Engel said if the city council did not approve the intent to issue industrial revenue bonds, then he thinks the developer would source the cheapest materials from outside of Kansas.
- “If council were to approve the IRBs, it would probably behoove [the developer] to buy all of those goods in Kansas,” Engel said. “While they may — we, as the citizens of Kansas — may forgo the benefits of the sales tax, the businesses of Kansas will accrue the sales of those items.”
- As part of the agreement, the city will hold the lease on the new dealership, and Aristocrat’s subsidiary will reimburse the city for the cost of the bonds through future lease payments.
Some councilmembers took issue with incentives
- Councilmember Jason Silvers said while Mercedes-Benz has been a great partner for the city of Merriam, he has trouble applying industrial revenue bonds to a project requested from a luxury car dealer.
- Councilmembers David Neal and Whitney Yadrich shared similar concerns but ultimately supported the motion to approve the intent to issue industrial revenue bonds for the project.
- Councilmember Bruce Kaldahl said he supported the motion because he believes the city council wants to encourage building on commercial property and business sales in Kansas.
- “If we’re going to encourage people to build commercial projects, we should not tax them buying materials in Kansas to do that,” Kaldahl said.
