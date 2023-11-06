Karl Bricker

Karl was the son of Martha and Robert Bricker, born on a bitter cold and snowy day, January 5, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was the baby of the family. His smiling face warmed the hearts of the Brickers that winter, and many thereafter.

Lake of the Forest, Kansas was Karl’s childhood home, where he had a reputation for his fearlessness in 3-meter diving competition and his year-round George Hamiltonesque tan.

Karl graduated from Pembroke Country Day School in 1976. He was senior class president, awarded the Valedictory Cup for Scholastics and the Headmaster’s Cup for Initiative & Responsibility. He was also named to The Cum Laude Society and received the James Lee Starr Plaque for Music.

Karl attended Stanford University his freshman and sophomore years of college and graduated from The University of Kansas in 1981 with a degree in music. After working in the commercial real estate business for a few years, Karl’s passion for music led him to obtain a Master’s of Music/Conducting at The University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1993.

Karl celebrated many achievements and accolades, but his family was always the thing of which he was most proud. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Karl is survived by his wife Debbie, his siblings, Jack, Kathryn and Patricia, and his children, Kyle, Tess, Emilé, Kuran, John, Joseph, and Samuel, plus countless family members and friends who will forever treasure their times with Karl.

Grandpa Karl, as he was affectionately referred to by an ever-growing brood of cherished grandchildren, was loved and will be missed dearly by Kaden, Anabelle, Jacob, Katherine, Killick, Sebert, Niamh and Baby K.

In his lifetime, Karl made a difference in the lives of others. He was a man of empathy, compassion, and good intentions. He was known for being highly intelligent, a gifted singer and musician, and especially for his tremendous sense of humor. Above all, Karl was blessed with an especially big heart.

Throughout his brave battle with Glioblastoma, Karl remained caring, selfless, honest, and the Master of the Dad Jokes through his final days.

Karl made the generous decision to donate his earthly body to the University of Kansas Medical School. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the JDRF Diabetes Foundation (jdrf.org) and the Glioblastoma Foundation (glioblastomafoundation.org) to support vital research and assistance for those affected by these conditions.

Karl William Bricker will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who knew him. Heaven’s chorus of angels have been gifted a beautiful new voice this year.

A memorial service for Karl is planned to be held at Lake of the Forest in the Spring of 2024.