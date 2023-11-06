  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Karl Bricker

January 5, 1958 – October 20, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – Karl William Bricker, 65, passed away peacefully October 20, 2023 at his home in Lenexa, Kansas.

Karl was the son of Martha and Robert Bricker, born on a bitter cold and snowy day, January 5, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was the baby of the family. His smiling face warmed the hearts of the Brickers that winter, and many thereafter.