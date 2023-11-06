  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

James Robert Haas Jr.

September 7, 1951 – October 31, 2023

Overland Park , Kansas – James Robert Haas, Jr. (Jim), 72, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas.

He was born in Belleville, Illinois to James Robert (Jim) and Marcella Mae (Sally) Haas on September 7, 1951. Jim is survived by his parents, Jim Sr. and Sally Haas; his wife Pam Haas; his children and grandchildren, Robby (Kelly) Haas, Kaitlyn Haas, Leah Haas, Stacey (Will) Gibson, Gianna Gibson, Emery Gibson, Harper Gibson.