Fred Robert “Bob” Gibson Jr.

May 8, 1929 – November 2, 2023

Bob passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

He was born on May 8, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri to Fred R. Gibson, Sr. and Ada Borrowman Gibson. Bob attended Horace Mann Elementary School and Paseo High School. Bob graduated from Finlay Engineering College in Kansas City, Missouri in November 1948 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was first employed by the J.C. Nichols Company in December 1948 where he soon became known as Fred to business colleagues and remained “Bob” to family and longtime friends. He began working on the survey crew, moving on to Field Superintendent, Manager of the Land Development Department, Director, and Company Assistant Secretary. During his tenure, Bob designed plats for subdivisions, established construction standards for land development and worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to enhance Brush Creek to reduce the threat of flooding in mid-town Kansas City, Missouri. His artistic talents were highlighted when he was asked to design the beautiful lights on the Wornall Bridge at Ward Parkway and the intricate wrought iron gates at the entrance to the Lockton Insurance Building near McCormick and Schmick’s on the Country Club Plaza. After 46 years, Bob retired from J.C. Nichols Company.