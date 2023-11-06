Fred Robert “Bob” Gibson Jr.

He was born on May 8, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri to Fred R. Gibson, Sr. and Ada Borrowman Gibson. Bob attended Horace Mann Elementary School and Paseo High School. Bob graduated from Finlay Engineering College in Kansas City, Missouri in November 1948 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was first employed by the J.C. Nichols Company in December 1948 where he soon became known as Fred to business colleagues and remained “Bob” to family and longtime friends. He began working on the survey crew, moving on to Field Superintendent, Manager of the Land Development Department, Director, and Company Assistant Secretary. During his tenure, Bob designed plats for subdivisions, established construction standards for land development and worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to enhance Brush Creek to reduce the threat of flooding in mid-town Kansas City, Missouri. His artistic talents were highlighted when he was asked to design the beautiful lights on the Wornall Bridge at Ward Parkway and the intricate wrought iron gates at the entrance to the Lockton Insurance Building near McCormick and Schmick’s on the Country Club Plaza. After 46 years, Bob retired from J.C. Nichols Company.

Duty called in February of 1951 when Bob was drafted for the United States Armed Forces, Army division. During the Korean War Bob served through the Ready Reserve, Active Duty, and Army Reserve where he learned to rebuild ordinance equipment, from hand guns to Sherman tanks. Bob advanced in rank to Corporal. He was honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces in October 1956.

In October 1955 Bob married the love of his life, Geraldeane White and he was a devoted husband for 63 years. Together they raised their family and their home soon became a hub for numerous extended family gatherings. Bob and Gerre loved to travel and he documented their adventures in film. Many an evening, guests would be gathered in the living room watching a “slide show.” In addition to photography, Bob’s hobbies included woodworking, model railroading, gardening, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Bob believed in service to others and over the years volunteered for several organizations including Junior Achievement and United Way. He was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church, Sons of the American Revolution, The Native Sons, and The Society of Model Engineers.

Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Geraldeane “Gerre” Gibson, his parents, brother Richard E. Gibson, twin siblings Donald L. Gibson and Doris J. Gibson, and grandson Adam Gibson.

Bob is survived by his children Beth (Charles) Kruse of Interior, South Dakota, Chuck (Margie) Gibson of Overland Park, Kansas, Pam (Jerry) Leuthold of Bern, Kansas; his grandchildren Seth (Christine) Kruse of Midland, Michigan, Sarah (Jamin) Hartland of Rapid City, South Dakota, Anne (Bryan) Shore of Jacksonville, Florida, Reid (Courtney) Kruse of Interior, South Dakota, Chad Kruse of Rapid City, South Dakota, Chris (Kelly) Gibson of Grandview, Missouri, Aaron (Ann) Gibson of Overland Park, Kansas, Rachel (Dileep) Reputi, of McKinney, Texas, Ben Leuthold of Park City, Kansas, Jacob (Kara) Leuthold of Bern, Kansas; and great-grandchildren Hunter Kruse, Flint Kruse, Eliana Shore, Libby Kruse, Joseph Stratman, Penelope Gibson, and Riley Gibson.