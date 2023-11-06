  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Diana Kay Jackson

Overland Park, Kansas – Diana Kay Jackson

Diana Kay Jackson, age 77, a resident of Overland Park, Kansas, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at St. Luke’s South, Overland Park, Kansas.

Diana was born the daughter of Howard Keith and Helen Frances (McDonald) Jackson on February 1, 1946, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1963 graduate of Chillicothe High School, and attended Northwest Missouri State University. Diana was an Account Manager for Cretcher-Lynch & Company in Kansas City, Missouri, for 38 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a great cook, and could cook anything. Diana loved decorating, yard work, being outside with her flowers and traveling. She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Family was everything to Diana, she was very proud of all of her family members and was a generous, caring and loving person.