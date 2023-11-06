January 16, 1944 – October 28, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – David Oscar Cheney, 79, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away October 28, 2023.

A visitation will be at St Ann Church, 7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS from 5:30 – 7 pm. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM Wednesday, Nov. 8. For full tribute see www.signaturefunerals.com. 816-214-5174