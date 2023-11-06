  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Brookside Barkery pet supply store and groomers opens first JoCo location in Shawnee

Treats

Dog treats are offered at Brookside Barkery & Bath. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A new location for a local pet supplies and spa company has opened in Shawnee.

Brookside Barkery & Bath opened its newest store in late October at 12204 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., in the 10 Quivira Plaza shopping center.

The company says it also plans to open an Overland Park location in early 2024.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.