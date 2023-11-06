The company says it also plans to open an Overland Park location in early 2024.

Brookside Barkery & Bath opened its newest store in late October at 12204 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., in the 10 Quivira Plaza shopping center.

A new location for a local pet supplies and spa company has opened in Shawnee.

It specializes in natural pet food and grooming

Open for 20 years, the company goes by the motto “Better Health Through Nutrition.”

Co-owner Brian Murphy says they offer a variety of natural and raw dog and cat food brands, from frozen and refrigerated pet food to food toppers and treats, like cookies and faux ice cream cones.

It also offers supplements, seasonal toys and accessories for pets.

“One of our themes is we’re trying to stay local as much as we can,” Murphy said. “The vast majority of our cookies come from local suppliers right here in Kansas.”

The store also offers full-service grooming and pet baths, including three self-wash stations and walk-in services.

Shawnee store is part of a larger expansion

After Brian and Jennifer Murphy bought the business from Delena and Larry Stout, who retired in December 2022, they knew they wanted to expand.

With locations in Kansas City and Lee’s Summit, Johnson County felt like a natural fit for expansion, the Murphys said.

“It’s a busy road. It’s a busy intersection. We’ve got a busy Price Chopper right next to us,” he said. “We’re here to serve the people of Shawnee. And the way you serve the people of Shawnee is to have a really convenient location where they can get to.”

The store will continue to stay local

The new location will offer same-day delivery through a new partnership the company launched with a crowd-sourced platform called Roadie.

All orders received by noon will be delivered by 6 p.m., the same day, every day of the week, the Murphys say.

It will also be partnering with local pet rescue services to provide them with high-quality pet food and quarterly donations.

“We have a theme that you’ll see end up going on the wall over here that ‘Happy, healthy, and homed,'” Murphy said. “We believe big on being local, and being part of the community because, again, we’re one of the few that are our local.”

