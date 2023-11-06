  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Downtown Overland Park

Anytime Fitness, gym open 24/7, unveils new Overland Park club

A new Anytime Fitness location opened recently at 7620 Metcalf Avenue.

A new Anytime Fitness health club and gym recently opened near downtown Overland Park. 

Last week, the team at the new location and representatives from the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce marked the gym’s arrival in the area with an official ribbon-cutting. 

Andrew Weisberg, director of talent for the Chamber, said one of the qualities employers look for when deciding whether to locate their offices is a “healthy, thriving community.” 

