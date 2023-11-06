“It’s really cool to be able to open up a business here in the city I grew up in,” he said, noting how downtown Overland Park has transformed over the past few years. “It’s really cool to be a part of the growth that’s happening in the city.”
Travis Meek, the manager at the new location, is also an Overland Park native and a graduate of Shawnee Mission West.
Anytime Fitness is open 24/7
Anytime Fitness members can work out any day at any time, accessing the gym with a key fob.
During daytime hours, the gym offers personal training, group fitness classes and day passes.
Members can access any of the Anytime Fitness locations in the U.S. or abroad with their key fob.
Find more information about membership amenities and other details here.
Pitts said the new Overland Park location is still offering some grand opening membership discounts.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1