Your Community: Donated yearbooks serve as unsung reference materials

Local History Librarian Amanda Wahlmeier displays the title page to the Literature section in the 1923 yearbook for Shawnee Mission Rural High School.

Perhaps it was the big hair. Or the wide-collared shirt. Or the sideburns. If it’s finally time to discard that old high school yearbook — the one with the picture you have despised all these years — the Johnson County Library has a message for you: Don’t pitch it!

“We are happy to take them,” said Local History Librarian Amanda Wahlmeier.

The Library is always looking to add to its collection of nearly 520 high school yearbooks from districts within Johnson County.