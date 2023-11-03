  Juliana Garcia  - Events

This weekend in Johnson County — Performances and holiday markets

First Act KC is presenting "Hello, Dolly!" in Olathe this weekend. Photo via First Act KC Facebook page.

Happy Friday, Shawnee Mission!

The Post is back with “The Weekend” roundup of fun, local activities to do with friends and family this weekend in and around Johnson County.

This weekend’s lineup features live performances, a family fun night and a holiday market.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.