The Post is back with “The Weekend” roundup of fun, local activities to do with friends and family this weekend in and around Johnson County.

Check out what’s happening around town!

“Into the Woods” at the J’s White Theatre

Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning retelling of classic fairy tales continues its run at the Jewish Community Center’s White Theatre with shows Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

If you miss this weekend, the show runs through Nov. 19. Tickets start at $18.

First Act KC presents “Hello, Dolly!” in Olathe

The metro nonprofit that mentors aspiring young actors is putting on the musical mainstay about the melodious matchmaker at MidAmerica Nazarene University.

There are six shows spread out Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $17.50, with discounts for students and seniors.

Family Fun Night in Mission

What’s better than some good clean family fun? Free family fun.

The city of Mission will open up Sylvester Powell Community Center Friday night from 5-8 p.m. for a variety of activities, including an indoor playground, arts and crafts, movie watching and an open swim in the indoor pool.

Jurassic Quest comes to Overland Park

Get up close and personal with some prehistoric terrors as this popular traveling show stops at the Overland Park Convention Center on Friday through Sunday.

In addition to the larger-than-life animatronic dinos, there will be opportunities for fossil-hunting and other activities. Tickets start at $22.

KC Local Holiday Market in Lenexa

Start your holiday shopping early and do it supporting local business by coming to the annual holiday market Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thompson Barn.

Dozens of vendors selling everything from ceramics to salsa will be on hand. The first 150 attendees will get a free tote bag.