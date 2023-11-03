The metro nonprofit that mentors aspiring young actors is putting on the musical mainstay about the melodious matchmaker at MidAmerica Nazarene University.
There are six shows spread out Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $17.50, with discounts for students and seniors.
Family Fun Night in Mission
What’s better than some good clean family fun? Free family fun.
The city of Mission will open up Sylvester Powell Community Center Friday night from 5-8 p.m. for a variety of activities, including an indoor playground, arts and crafts, movie watching and an open swim in the indoor pool.
Jurassic Quest comes to Overland Park
Get up close and personal with some prehistoric terrors as this popular traveling show stops at the Overland Park Convention Center on Friday through Sunday.
In addition to the larger-than-life animatronic dinos, there will be opportunities for fossil-hunting and other activities. Tickets start at $22.
KC Local Holiday Market in Lenexa
Start your holiday shopping early and do it supporting local business by coming to the annual holiday market Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thompson Barn.
Dozens of vendors selling everything from ceramics to salsa will be on hand. The first 150 attendees will get a free tote bag.
👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
