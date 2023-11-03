  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Read Across SMSD November – “Gain New Perspectives”

This November, Shawnee Mission has the opportunity to meet Myltin Bighorn. This multi-sport athlete and University of Kansas graduate is a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes. While completing his bachelor’s degree, he served as the first Lone Bear/H. Roe Bartle Rotational Intern in Kansas City, learning the operations of the NFL and getting to go to the Super Bowl.

 More recently, he visited Shawnee Mission South High School to help all who Read Across SMSD “Gain New Perspectives” during the month of November.