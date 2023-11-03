Overland Park to turn old Marty Pool site into a new park

The old Overland Park Marty Pool will become a park by 2025. File photo.
The site of the former Marty Pool in northern Overland Park is set to get a new life as a neighborhood park in the next couple of years.
On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee voted 5-0 to recommend approval of a contract with landscape architecture firm Confluence to design the new park. Councilmember Sam Passer, who serves as the committee’s vice chair, was absent from the meeting.
Overland Park decommissioned the pool near West 75th and Conser streets in 2022 after decades of offering neighborhood families a place to cool off in the summer.
