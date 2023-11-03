Overland Park City Hall. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing and Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, is upon us.
As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together election primers for each of the local races in the Post’s coverage area to give readers and residents in those communities an easy way to find out more about the candidates and where they stand on the issues important to you.
The Post hosted two separate forums for Overland Park City Council: one featuring candidates in Wards 5 and 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Blue Valley Library, and another featuring candidates in Wards 1, 2 and 3 on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Central Resource Library.
The Post’s recordings of each forum are embedded below. Immediately following the embedded videos are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.
Timestamps are included in bold if you want to jump around to particular issues.
Forum for Wards 1, 2 and 3
Opening statements. [4:32]
If elected or reelected, what will be your biggest priority or priorities? [11:27]
Did you personally vote for or against the ⅜ cent infrastructure sales tax measure? In your mind, is this a prudent way to fund ongoing street maintenance? Why or why not? [22:50]
Do you support exploring “missing middle housing” development in your ward? Why or why not? [32:49]
What qualities and experiences do you want to see in Overland Park’s next police chief, and how would you advocate for that as an elected member of the city council? [46:56]
What is your position on economic development tools and tax incentives? Are you for them or against them? Are there certain limits that should be applied to the use of these tools? [58:18]
Do you think that areas north of I-435 aren’t getting the same treatment as areas south of I-435? [1:07:46]
What is your approach to parks and recreation, open space and walkability in your ward? [1:15:28]
Closing statements. [1:24:50]
Forum for Wards 5 and 6
Candidate opening statements. [4:08]
What will be your biggest priority or priorities if elected or reelected to the city council over the next four years? [8:56]
Where do you fall on the spectrum between wanting to cut local taxes, relieve the tax burden of residents, at the same time making sure that city services are fully and adequately funded? [19:27]
Where do you fall in the debate on incentives? Is there a use for them? [32:45]
Did you personally vote for or against the ⅜ cent infrastructure sales tax measure? In your mind, is this a prudent way to fund ongoing street maintenance? Why or why not? [46:30]
How do you want to see a revised comprehensive plan envision the future of a changing Overland Park, especially in south Overland Park? What aspects of the city’s future should be prioritized, in your opinion, through this ongoing process? [59:35]
Please describe an experience, whether it be on the city council or not, that resulted in a compromise. How would you work toward compromise, if elected? [1:09:25]
Where do you get your campaign contributions from? If any potential conflicts of interest exist with who you’re receiving money from now, would that impact your votes, if elected? [1:14:44]
