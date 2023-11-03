Rose Gerringer, left, is challenging incumbent Councilmember Whitney Yadrich in Ward 2 for the Merriam City Council. Photos courtesy Rose Gerringer and Whitney Yadrich campaigns.
Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing and Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, is upon us.
As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together election primers for each of the local races in the Post’s coverage area to give readers and residents in those communities an easy way to find out more about the candidates and where they stand on the issues important to you.
See who the candidates are
Ward 1
- Graphic designer and incumbent Councilmember Jason Silvers is running unopposed.
Ward 2
Ward 3
- Retired Hallmark executive and incumbent Councilmember Bruce Kaldahl is running unopposed.
Ward 4
- Interior designed and incumbent Councilmember Staci Chivetta is running unopposed.
Read what candidates say about key issues
The candidates running in Merriam’s lone contested council race this year were offered the chance to respond to questions about the following issues:
Watch the Post’s Ward 2 conversation
In September, Post editor Kyle Palmer moderated via Zoom a conversation between the two candidates vying in Ward 2.
You can watch the entire conversation in the embedded link below. Timestamps are provided below that if you want to jump to a particular question.
Questions and timestamps
- Candidates’ opening statements [:50]
- What do you see as the greatest challenge or most urgent priority facing Merriam over the next four years and how would you address it if elected or reelected? [2:42]
- With rising property values, many cities are seeing their annual revenues go up even if they hold their municipal mill levy, or property tax, rates flat or cut them slightly. Just like Merriam will do in 2024. Should Merriam cut its mill rate even more? If yes, what would you cut from the budget to account for any loss of revenue? If no, explain why the rising revenues are necessary. [5:34]
- Housing affordability remains a hot topic among readers. Many older residents on fixed incomes feel like they can’t sell their homes and afford to stay in Johnson County, while many young, first-time home buyers can’t compete in a competitive market with tight inventory. Some of our readers say they want to see more attainable options come on the market, including so-called “missing middle” housing, like duplexes, townhomes and small starter homes. What things can the city of Merriam do to encourage these types of “missing middle” housing? Or are there other ways for the city to address housing attainability? [11:28]
- How do you balance exploring denser housing options with the rights and privileges of homeowners? Where do you land when considering those competing interests? [16:50]
- The city is moving forward with a plan to make a stretch of Merriam Drive downtown more bike- and pedestrian-friendly. Some early concepts received pushback from some downtown business owners, but the city council earlier this year settled on a compromise plan that keeps parking along the west side of Merriam Drive but also addresses some pedestrian issues. Do you support the downtown Merriam plan? Why or why not? [19:00]
- Merriam is currently helping conduct a survey of the Turkey Creek floodplain near downtown, a preliminary step towards designing and building some solution with federal funds to help protect the city’s central business district from flooding. What should be the city’s role going forward in assuring downtown Merriam’s flooding issues finally get resolved? [24:03]
- Earlier this year, Merriam relaunched its efforts to reimagine the site of the former Irene B. French Community Center on Merriam Drive. A special task force is looking at a possible amphitheater concept for the now-open green space there, and work on some future project could begin as soon as next year. What are your hopes for the 5701 Merriam Drive site? [26:38]
- Closing statements [28:28]
