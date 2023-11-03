Obituaries Nov 03, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2023. Thomas Francis Fisher Raymond N. Wilson Mary Joan “Jo” Dannevik Kim McBee Foster Maggie J. Fournier Daniel Charles Fuhrman Edmond Lester Jr. Dorothy Romisch Dean Lowell Hamilton Katharine “Kathy” Rose Nodwell Frances Saunders Loren Thomas “Tommy” Lee Dill Jo Anne Jones Bruce Baggett Bill Gray Hadley Louise Hoffart Lysle G. Holloway Janice D. King John “Larry” Sanders
