  Roxie Hammill  - Community issues

Palestinian-Americans in JoCo with ties to Gaza ‘only able to watch’ unfolding catastrophe

Moe Hamid (left) and Samir Awad are wearing kufiya, a traditional garment often worn as a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Hope is elusive for some local residents as they watch and wait for word on whether friends, family and colleagues in Gaza have survived another day in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Communications are limited, supplies aren’t coming in fast enough and money – if it could be sent – would be of no help since there’s little left to buy, they say.

“We are pretty much only able to watch, communicate and tell the story,” said Majdi Hamarshi, Overland Park resident and founder of an aid association providing medical care to Gaza and the West Bank.