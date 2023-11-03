“We are pretty much only able to watch, communicate and tell the story,” said Majdi Hamarshi, Overland Park resident and founder of an aid association providing medical care to Gaza and the West Bank.

Communications are limited, supplies aren’t coming in fast enough and money – if it could be sent – would be of no help since there’s little left to buy, they say.

Hope is elusive for some local residents as they watch and wait for word on whether friends, family and colleagues in Gaza have survived another day in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Hamarshi and Shawnee residents Samir Awad and Moe Hamid all have family and friend connections to the Palestinian areas of Gaza and the West Bank. They expressed differing views of the conflict. But all said an immediate ceasefire is needed so that the civilians in Gaza can get food, water and medical care that has been lacking since the war began.

The Post interviewed these three Johnson County residents for their perspectives on the war, as people who have lived, worked or have relatives in the conflict zones.

(Read the Post’s other coverage on the conflict, including a gathering of local leaders decrying the attacks on Israel, local leaders calling for others to stand with Israel, and the Jewish Culture Fest, which drew thousands this year.)

Attacks, raids, and thousands killed or hurt

Israel declared war on the militant group Hamas in response to Hamas’s attack on Israeli citizens Oct. 7. Some 1,400 people, including civilians and children, were killed in those raids, and over 200 were taken hostage. In the aftermath, there have been allegations of war crimes against Hamas, an organization committed to armed resistance to Israel which is recognized as a terrorist group by the United States.

Shortly after the Hamas raids, Israel initiated a siege of Gaza, a small strip of coastal land that is home to more than 2 million and is controlled by Hamas. The majority of Gazans do not align themselves with Hamas, according to research done shortly before the Hamas attack.

As a result of the Hamas attack, Gaza has become cut off from food, water and fuel. Officials have had limited success getting aid in through a crossing with Egypt, but it has so far proved inadequate for the need.

News from the region changes daily, sometimes hourly. The interviews took place last week, before Israel began a new incursion into parts of Gaza. The three described things they’d heard in the days leading up to the Israeli ground operations, which began over the weekend.

Hamid and Awad were interviewed separately from Hamarshi.

A health system collapsing

As founder of the Palestinian American Medical Association, Hamarshi, an intensive care doctor, is careful to avoid talking about the politics of the region. But on the effects of the war on Gaza’s health care system he is emphatic.

“It’s collapsing. It’s catastrophic,” he said.

Since its inception in 2013, PAMA has provided a long list of medical aid to Palestine including cochlear implants for children born with hearing loss, kidney dialysis machines, financial support for hospitals and educational scholarships for people training in health care.

Recently, the association built an interventional radiology department at Al Shifa Hospital, the first radiology department of its kind in Gaza, Hamarshi said. Al Shifa, with a normal capacity of 700 beds, is the largest hospital in Gaza.

But the hospital is also in the northern part of the enclave in an area that the Israeli military has ordered evacuated. The Israeli military has said the hospital is being used as a shield for Hamas operations – an accusation that has been disputed.

Patients and caregivers at Al Shifa and other hospitals in the area have suffered mightily from the war, Hamarshi said. The 2,400 hospital beds in 35 Gaza hospitals have been overwhelmed with more than 17,000 injured people who need help, he added. Doctors are operating in hallways and with only cell phone lights and without sterile conditions, he said, adding, “Physicians are feeling helpless, powerless. Patents are dying on their watch.”

Although PAMA has worked to get medical supplies that are already in stock in some Gaza businesses into the hospitals, he said they soon will run out.

“Catastrophe is unfolding. It will not be a long time before the hospital says, ‘that’s it. We can do no more.’”

Hamarshi visited Gaza and his hometown Jenin on the West Bank in July, delivering supplies and conducting workshops on intensive care. Since then the situation in the West Bank has become more tense – it took his brother 14 days to pay an electrical bill because of travel restrictions, he said.

But for health care workers and patients, things have been deadly. Hamarshi related the deaths of several medical colleagues, including a cochlear implant coordinator who was killed with his family in an airstrike, a medical school dean and a scholarship recipient who were also killed. Some 50 health care workers have been killed so far by airstrikes in Gaza, he said.

They stay because they can’t leave their patients, he said. Hamarshi said it was unreasonable to ask for the hospital evacuation of critically and chronically ill patients through unsafe streets with limited fuel. Such an operation takes a month of planning even in normal times, he said.

“Gaza has 9,000 cancer patients. I wonder how they are doing. They cannot get to their chemotherapy or their tests,” he said. There are another 1,000 dialysis patients who need regular treatment, he added.

Some 2,000 children have been killed in the war so far, he said.

“Unfortunately people are looking at it as numbers. I don’t know if we are looking at those children as my children or your children or my neighbor’s children. But they are children. The 50 doctors who died are doctors like me.”

Praying for peace

For some with families in Gaza communication has been worryingly sporadic. The terse messages tell of families packed into spaces so small that they sometimes sleep standing up and forgo bathing so the water can be available for drinking.

Samir Awad and Moe Hamid, friends who live in Shawnee, each have family members in the West Bank and Gaza. The West Bank families have had to deal with tightened security checkpoints on the West Bank roads, they said, but Awad said his family in Bethlehem has so far been safe.

Gaza is another story. Awad’s uncle and family had to move south in Gaza because of the evacuation order. Like many other evacuees, he said, they are living cramped in a village of small houses. He said 50 people occupy the house where his family is.

Adding to the stress is the fact that normal lines of communications are cut off. Without the internet or a way to charge cell phones, his relatives get news via a family member living in Egypt. “She gets a call from them once every two days and basically that call says, ‘we are still alive.’ Then they can’t talk any more because other people have to call their families.”

Hamid related a similar story of his relatives in Gaza, who were moving from house to house, with others living in small quarters. “The humanitarian situation is very horrendous,” he said.

He and Awad say the humanitarian situation has never been great in Gaza, due to poor water sources and Israeli control of the border and the flow of supplies.

The restrictions of the war have made it impossible for Hamid and Awad to help their relatives, they say.

“What can you do?” Awad said. “There’s nothing that can go in and out.”

For Hamid, the current plight of Palestinians is impossible to disentangle from the politics of the area.

“I have a lot of emotions. I want to be careful but at the same time fair to my people. I think my people were under a lot of injustice in the past 75 years,” he said, referring to 1948, when the state of Israel was created marking the end of British rule in Palestine.

“A lot of bad things have happened to us in the past 75 years and that is causing the stuff that’s going on right now,” he said.

Hamid blames politicians. “If things were left to the people themselves they would have peace. It’s always politicians who unfortunately make things worse just to stay in power,” he said.

“I do not approve of killing any innocents from any side,” he said.

Awad relates a story from his grandmother.

In 1948, he said, his grandparents lived in Jerusalem with their seven kids. His grandfather went out to check on reports of some shooting. He was shot in the head, dragged back to the house by his grandmother and buried in the backyard, Awad said.

“She saw the shooter. All her life she would never tell anybody who shot him.” But the family kept asking her, “Was it the Jews, was it the Muslims, was it the Christians?” he said. “She said, ‘I’ll never tell you because I don’t want you to hate the person that shot your dad.’”

“Many Palestinians feel like that,” Awad said. “We don’t want revenge. We don’t want to kill the Israelis, we don’t want to destroy Israel. We just need a homeland to be free to travel, to be free to vote, to be free from Israelis controlling our medications, our water, our food,” he said.

“So I hope and I can pray for peace and I think one day there will be peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” he continued. “If the right politicians are in place, there will be peace. But politicians, they have their own agenda.”

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.