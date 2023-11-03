TGIF, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Sunny and clear. High: 62. Low: 43.
🚨 One thing to know
We “fall back” in time this weekend, Johnson County.
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Clocks “spring forward” an hour the second Sunday in March in order to allow the daylight to last longer into the evening. On the first Sunday in November, clocks”fall back” an hour, ending daylight saving time and returning to standard time.
Daylight saving time dates back to the 19th century and New Zealand entomologist George Hudson who proposed the idea to conserve energy, Reuters reports. This supported Hudson’s personal hobby of collecting insects in the evening, Reuters reports.
The United States adopted daylight saving time in 1918 and standardized it in the 1966 Uniform Time Act, under which states can opt out of daylight saving time, Reuters reports.
When the clock strikes 2 a.m. on Sunday, some electronics such as cell phones and computers will automatically change their time to 1 a.m.
But remember, you’ll need to manually change other clocks around the house before going to sleep on Saturday, Nov. 4.
🗓 Weekend things to do
- “Hello, Dolly!” at MidAmerica Nazarene University: Thursday to Sunday [Get tickets]
- “Into the Woods” at White Theatre at the J: Thursday to Sunday [The details]
- Mission Family Fun Night at Sylvester Powell: Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. [Need to know]
- “Jurassic Quest” at Overland Park Convention Center: Friday to Sunday [More information]
- KC Local Holiday Market at Thompson Barn: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. [See the vendors]
🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories
- Shawnee city manager put on paid administrative leave following report of explicit video
- Overland Park to allow native plants in gardens and yards
- Shawnee community to discuss future of old Wonderscope site
- Holiday festivities coming up in Johnson County — Here’s where
- Bricks & Minifigs, a LEGO resale shop, coming to Mission
📸 A thousand words
The entrance to a trail at Antioch Park filled with trees changing colors on a fall day. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1