Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Clocks “spring forward” an hour the second Sunday in March in order to allow the daylight to last longer into the evening. On the first Sunday in November, clocks”fall back” an hour, ending daylight saving time and returning to standard time.

Daylight saving time dates back to the 19th century and New Zealand entomologist George Hudson who proposed the idea to conserve energy, Reuters reports. This supported Hudson’s personal hobby of collecting insects in the evening, Reuters reports.

The United States adopted daylight saving time in 1918 and standardized it in the 1966 Uniform Time Act, under which states can opt out of daylight saving time, Reuters reports.

When the clock strikes 2 a.m. on Sunday, some electronics such as cell phones and computers will automatically change their time to 1 a.m.

But remember, you’ll need to manually change other clocks around the house before going to sleep on Saturday, Nov. 4.