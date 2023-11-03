  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

A hotel and apartments are possible for old Wonderscope site in downtown Shawnee

5700 King

The abandoned museum at 5700 King St. File photo.

Renovating the old Wonderscope building into a new boutique hotel and brownstone apartments is a realistic, viable option for blighted site near the downtown Shawnee.

That’s the main takeaway from a Kansas City real estate panel, which threw out a few recommendations for how the City of Shawnee should approach the future of the old museum and former elementary school.

Located at 5700 King St., just north of Splash Cove, the building was up for proposed townhomes two years ago after the Shawnee City Council tossed out plans for a 5-story apartment complex. The developer never built the townhomes, saying the project was financially non-viable, and the site has sat vacant, becoming subject to vandalism and overgrown weeds.

