Foster Real Estate Report: 2024 home prices – crash or climb?

I’ve been hearing a lot of chatter about a potential home price crash in 2024. Have you?

Well, according to Lawrence Yun, a chief economist at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), he recently shared that homes aren’t being built fast enough to keep up with demand – which puts increased pressure on home prices. In fact, they expect home prices to rise by 2.6 percent in 2024. Don’t be put off by increase list prices, as they are most likely to increase in the future.