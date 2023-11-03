Foster Real Estate Report: 2024 home prices – crash or climb?

Well, according to Lawrence Yun, a chief economist at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), he recently shared that homes aren’t being built fast enough to keep up with demand – which puts increased pressure on home prices. In fact, they expect home prices to rise by 2.6 percent in 2024. Don’t be put off by increase list prices, as they are most likely to increase in the future.

I’ve been hearing a lot of chatter about a potential home price crash in 2024. Have you?

Locally, the Historical Average Sales Price continues to climb in Johnson County. Looking at the chart below, the average sales price basically doubles over the last decade. (Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® and Heartland MLS).

But here’s the thing: predictions are based on data, trends, and market analysis. While no one can predict the future with 100 percent accuracy, NAR’s Chief Economist is a go-to expert.

So, if you’re thinking of buying or selling, it’s essential to stay informed and work with professionals who understand the market’s nuances.

Remember, every market has its ups and downs. But for now, 2024 is looking up! As always, I’m interested in hearing your perspective.

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there were 1296 active listings, and 1041 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, November 3, 2023).