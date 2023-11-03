🍁 5 to Try: Post readers pick Johnson County’s best leaf services

Check out our list of top picks from readers.

Whether you want to keep them for composting or not see them again, there’s a fit for every option.

Nothing adds to fall like the leaves changing a variety of colors and falling from trees. Post readers have a wide swath of options for when you want to gather them up and get rid of them.

Custom Landscape Construction — Shawnee

From tree and shrub removal or planting to leaf removal and additional services like irrigation and lighting, Custom Landscape Construction states that there is no project too large or small.

Reader Hunter Fretz said the company, “does a great job! Offers full service options as well as curbside pick up.”

The company is located in Shawnee and can be reached at (913) 909-6493.

Pristine Landscapes — Lenexa

From leaf cleanup to lawn maintenance, Pristine Landscaping services the greater Johnson County area and Kansas City.

The company states it has two objectives: Making your property look amazing and helping keep your property looking amazing.

It is located in Lenexa and can be reached at (913) 620-0075.

LDK Lawn Services — Overland Park

Offering leaf removal, as well as landscaping and lawn services, LDK Lawn Services sees it as filling a need in Johnson County.

“Most cities in Johnson County do not offer a leaf removal service. City street sweepers are required to pick up the leaves that fall on the street and only those leaves that fall on the street – not to remove leaves that are raked intentionally from a yard,” it states on its website.

It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It can be reached at (913) 568-5013.

Payne Lawn Care — Gardner

Covering the leaf removal, lawn care, mowing and seeding needs of Johnson County, Payne Lawn Care wants to help tackle all those nagging problems people might have with their properties.

Reader Katrina Molholm said the business “has great leaf services. [Owner Tanner Payne] is incredibly fast to respond. He does a great job and he is fairly priced!”

Payne is located in Gardner and can be reached at (913) 375-4781.

Or, just leave the fallen leaves alone

A number of readers, including BJ Schulenburg suggested not doing anything with leaves.

“Perhaps you should consider that fall leaves should not be picked up and put in the trash. They are full of beneficial wildlife in various stages of growth, particularly pollinators!” Schulenburg said.

Schulenburg added that mulch mowing, composting and leaving some leaves on your lawn is more beneficial to the environment.

For tips, visit Johnson County’s website on leaf mulching and composting.