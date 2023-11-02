Leawood, Kansas – Thomas Francis Fisher, 80, of Leawood, Kansas, and most recently Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away on October 29, 2023, while sleeping in his bed. His celebration of life will take place from 3:00-5:00 pm, on Sunday, November 5, at Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Road, Mission Hills, Kansas 66208.

Thomas Fisher-known to family and friends as Tom-was born on February 8, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the second of six children born to Harold and Wilma Fisher. He was a proud and supportive alumnus of Rockhurst High School, Rockhurst College, and the University of Missouri School of Law. Among other things, Tom was a member of Rockhurst College’s men’s basketball team that, in 1964, won the NAIA championship.

In 1967, Tom married the love of his life, Susan Ann Fisher (formerly Winterhoff). The couple briefly lived in California, while Tom served in the U.S. Navy. They then settled permanently in the Kansas City area. After a stint in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Tom joined the law firm of Shughart, Thomson, & Kilroy, where he became a well-respected trial lawyer and helped grow the firm to what it is today. His approach to the practice of law was grounded in integrity and hard work. He also served for many years as chair of the firm’s hiring committee, and no doubt many of the firm’s current lawyers can attest to his excellent judgment in recruiting them.