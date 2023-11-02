Since the Wonderscope Children’s Museum moved to a new space in Kansas City in 2020 , plans for the old building, a former elementary school at 5700 King St., have continuously failed.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce will open the meeting with a public presentation at the Aztec Shawnee Theater on future uses for the building. No specific details were available about what exactly will be discussed.

While the aging building has deteriorated, no other projects have come forward.

In 2020, the Shawnee City Council rejected a proposed five-story apartment structure by Sunflower Development Group.

In 2021, a revised plan by Sunflower for 26 two-story townhomes over four separate buildings, got unanimous approval by city council.

“We heard loud and clear that everything had to be two stories — no higher. So we’ve modified our plan, and we believe that we have a good mix of two- and three-bedroom units in here, and we hope that you would approve it tonight,” Jason Swords with Sunflower Development Group told the city council at the time.

City officials such as Mayor Michelle Distler referred to the new project as “a much better fit.”

The project stalled because Swords’ company has no current plans to build there anymore.

“We couldn’t make the numbers work,” Swords told the Post earlier this year, estimating his firm sunk roughly half a million dollars into the project.

Mayoral candidates suggested using it for parking

At a Shawnee forum sponsored by the Post, mayoral candidates Mike Kemmling and Mickey Sandifer both agreed it would work better as a parking lot and possibly a farmers market.

Sandifer, an Old Shawnee Days board member, said it could be used to alleviate parking problems with big events in the city.

“Every time we have an event, we never have enough parking. Everybody’s parked all over the streets and everybody’s complaining because they’re up and down the neighborhoods,” he said.

Kemmling agreed and said parking is a big problem in Shawnee.

“Taking that site and helping to address our parking problems would be great,” he said. “I know that farmers market is something that, on our citizens’ surveys, time and time again people have said they’d like to see there.”

