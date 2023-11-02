  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee community to discuss future of old Wonderscope site

5700 King

The abandoned museum at 5700 King St. File photo.

A public meeting will take place Thursday afternoon to discuss the future of the old Wonderscope building near downtown Shawnee.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce will open the meeting with a public presentation at the Aztec Shawnee Theater on future uses for the building. No specific details were available about what exactly will be discussed.

Plans for the building stalled

Since the Wonderscope Children’s Museum moved to a new space in Kansas City in 2020, plans for the old building, a former elementary school at 5700 King St., have continuously failed.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.